"He was the main character for me" - PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals what he learnt from Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia recently spoke about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Georgian forward named the Portuguese icon his idol and revealed that he mirrors Ronaldo's professionalism.

Kvaratskhelia made this disclosure during an interview with Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents. He stated that he often watched Ronaldo while growing up and modeled his game after the Al-Nassr superstar.

When asked what he learnt from watching Cristiano Ronaldo, the PSG star replied, as quoted by Al Nassr Zone on X:

“I think professionalism. He was the main character for me because everyone knows he is one of the best players in history. But the way he lives is what I took and learned from him, and many things but the professionalism off the field was the main thing.”

Kvaratskhelia established himself as one of the best wingers in Europe following his move to Napoli from native club Dinamo Batumi in 2022. He played a key role in Napoli's league title win in 2023 and was named the Serie A player of the Season for his contributions to the side's triumph.

He joined PSG in January 2025 and has continued to excel, helping the club to the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League final, where they will take on Inter Milan on May 31.

Kvaratskhelia got the opportunity to face his idol, Ronaldo, when Georgia and Portugal clashed in the group stage of the 2024 European Championship. He found the net as Georgia recorded a 2-0 win over their Portuguese counterpart in the encounter.

Al-Nassr are reportedly preparing mouth-watering offer to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club

As per MARCA, Al-Nassr are planning to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a mouthwatering contract offer that will see him stay at the club beyond his current deal. The Portuguese icon is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, pending an extension.

However, as per the aforementioned source, the Knights of Najd are keen to keen on retaining the 40-year-old and will offer him a one-year deal worth €15.2 million per month. He will reportedly also be given a 5% stake in the Riyadh-based club as part of the new contract.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal. Since then, he has emerged as one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League, recording 92 goals and 19 assists in 104 matches.

