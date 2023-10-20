“He has to make his future by giving better performances” – Ten Hag extends support to Andre Onana amid worrying Manchester United form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has backed goalkeeper Andre Onana amidst his poor form since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils signed the Cameroonian goalkeeper from Inter Milan for £45 million. He has had a terrible time between sticks for United, conceding 19 goals in 11 games across competitions and keeping only three clean sheets. Onana has made a number of errors across competitions this season.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash at Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21), Ten Hag offered his support for Onana. He referenced club legends Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea's shaky stars to their United career, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"He knows, we know, he will do much better and as every player who's coming into the Premier League, you need an integration period but he has to step up.

"Big United keepers like Peter Schmeichel and David de Gea started not doomed and Andre knows that it is good to know a little bit from history."

He added:

"We live now, we live in the future and he has to make his future by giving better performances.

"I'm sure he will do. He showed it at Barcelona, Ajax, Inter Milan, he was in semi-final and final of Champions League, I'm sure he will give a great performance."

Onana had an excellent 2022-23 season with Inter Milan, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. He will hope to find his form back and repay Manchester United's faith in him.

Manchester United looking to build winning momentum ahead of big derby in Premier League

Erik ten Hag's side have had a poor start to this season; they're eighth in the Premier League with four wins and as many defeats in eight games. They, however, beat Brentford 2-1 in their last game, courtesy of two stoppage-time goals from Scott McTominay.

Manchester United will next travel to face bottom-placed Sheffield United on Saturday, hoping to build on their last win. They then host Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in a crucial fixture, having lost both their UCL games.

Post that, the Red Devils welcome city rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on October 29. City are also in a poor run of form, having lost three of their last four games across competitions.