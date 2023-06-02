“He makes the difference” - Xavi rules out exit of ‘important’ Barcelona attacker

Barcelona boss Xavi insists that Raphinha won't be leaving the club and that he is a difference-maker for the Catalan giants.

Raphinha's future has been the subject of speculation amid a topsy-turvy debut season with the Blaugrana. However, Xavi has played down any chances that the Brazilian may leave the club. He told Mundo Deportivo:

"Raphinha is not on the market. He's staying at Barcelona and he's gonna help us a lot. He's a crucial player for me, but really very important player. He makes the difference."

Raphinha arrived at Camp Nou from Leeds United last summer for €58 million. The Brazilian attacker was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting forwards following a fine spell in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has impressed from a statistical perspective, bagging 10 goals and 12 assists in 49 games across competitions. However, it hasn't been an overly enjoyable debut season with the Blaugrana for Raphinha as he has come in and out of the starting lineup.

Raphinha has been seen losing his head at times when substituted during matches. This has led to reports that the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle United are weighing up moves for the Brazilian.

However, the forward stated his intentions to remain with the Catalan giants after picking up his first trophy, the Supercopa de Espana in January. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"This is my first trophy with this giant club, this enormous shirt of FC Barcelona - it’s incredible. And so now we go for more trophies.”

Raphinha and his Barca side did just that, winning the La Liga title for the first time since 2019. It is clear that Xavi views the Brazilian as a key part of his plans heading forward.

Barcelona's Raphinha sends message to former Leeds United teammate after relegation

Raphinha was adored by Leeds fans.

Raphinha's departure from Leeds has had massive consequences for the Peacocks. Sam Allardyce's side were relegated from the Premier League, lacking the creative spark of the Brazilian.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper posted an emotional post on his Instagram account about the side's relegation. The Englishman is a boyhood fan of the Elland Road outfit and spoke regretfully over their capitulation.

Raphinha responded to Cooper in the comments, telling the defender to:

"Keep going brother, head up always’."

The Barcelona winger was a fan favorite during his time with Leeds. He made 67 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 12 assists. He holds a fond relationship with the Peacocks' fans.

