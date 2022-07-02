"He doesn't have many years left to win the big prizes" - Paul Merson urges Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United and form 'dream team' with rival

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is of the belief that it is in Cristiano Ronaldo's best interest to leave Manchester United this summer. While Erik ten Hag is eager to start working with the Portuguese ace and the same could be said for the striker, Merson is suggesting that it is not the best move for both parties.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, the former Arsenal man opined that Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined forces with his eternal rival Lionel Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He believes that Manchester United's new chapter under Ten Hag won't begin until the veteran striker makes his exit from the club.

Merson wrote:

"Ronaldo should have gone to Paris Saint-Germain to form a dream team with Lionel Messi this summer - because Erik ten Hag's revolution can't start until Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United in my opinion."

The prospect of the two legends combining is surely mouth-watering and has been suggested over the last few years by fans and pundits alike. In fact, a club like PSG is indeed capable of having two of the greatest footballers of all-time on their wage books at the same time.

Merson believes that at least joining the Ligue 1 giants would have given the Portuguese ace an opportunity to add trophies to his cabinet. The pundit does not see the Red Devils winning any piece of silverware in Erik ten Hag's first season.

"And Ronaldo isn't winning the title at Old Trafford so why stay anyway? He doesn't have many years left to win the big prizes. Imagine him at PSG with Messi. They've spent years being rivals. It would be fun to watch them end their careers as team-mates."

However, with Luis Campos as the new sporting director of the Parisians and the project revolving around Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Manchester United to PSG wouldn't have made sense.

The 37-year old striker has proven critics wrong throughout his career and one wouldn't put it past him to guide the Red Devils to some trophy this season to prove Merson wrong as well.

Former Manchester United striker wants the club to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo

While Paul Merson suggests it is best for the Old Trafford outfit to let go of their superstar, former Red Devils striker Louis Saha believes otherwise. Football365 have linked the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the likes of Chelsea, Roma and Bayern Munich in the ongoing transfer window so far.

Although Saha is unsure about where Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing next season, he thinks it is not wise of Manchester United to let him leave. He told BonusCodeBets:

"It could go both ways, no one can guarantee anything apart from Cristiano. He’s the only one to answer that. It wouldn’t be the right move for Man United to let him go because he’s such a big asset. I can definitely see him continuing to keep doing what he’s doing best, which is scoring goals and helping his club get back to where it belongs."

