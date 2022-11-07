"He has marked an era in world football" - Xavi says Cristiano Ronaldo can 'still make the difference' as Barcelona draw Manchester United in UEL

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has praised Cristiano Ronaldo after the Catalans were drawn against Manchester United in the Europa League play-offs.

The mouthwatering clash will take place in February over two legs for the right to progress to the Round of 16. Barcelona finished third in their Champions League group while Manchester United finished second in their Europa League group.

The tie sets up a potential return to the Camp Nou for Real Madrid icon Ronaldo, who tormented the Blaugrana on countless occasions.

However, the 37-year-old has struggled for form this season, scoring just three times in 16 appearances across all competitions. The forward made his intentions of leaving Manchester United in the summer and missed most of the club's pre-season.

Ronaldo appears incapable of a high-pressing game, which is something that Erik ten Hag insists on for his team.

However, Barcelona boss Xavi believes the Portuguese forward can still have an impact against his team.

Xavi, who played against Ronaldo on countless occasions in multiple El Clasicos, told reporters (as per Fabrizio Romano):

“He seems to me to be a great player, he has marked an era in world football and can still make the difference.”

Barcelona 'will have to compete' against Manchester United in Europa League, says Xavi

After elimination from a Champions League group containing both Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, Barcelona have been drawn another tough encounter.

Even if Ronaldo doesn't play for Manchester United, Xavi is well aware of how dangerous the Premier League outfit can be. The Spanish boss told a press conference (as per BBC Sport):

"We will have to compete, going to Manchester against a really top rival and an historic side which has grown a lot with the arrival of [Erik] ten Hag. [They have] great individual players and it is the toughest rival once again in the Europa League. It's a massive challenge for us."

Despite winning five of their six Europa League group games, the Red Devils are being forced to play in the play-off round. Their inferior head-to-head record against another La Liga side in the form of Real Sociedad meant they finished second in their group.

In another interesting sub-plot to the encounter, Erik ten Hag's side were heavily linked with Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong in the summer. However, he chose to stay at the Camp Nou and has made 16 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals.

