"He mocked an entire fanbase" - Inter Milan legend blasts Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan legend Alessandro Altobelli scathed Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku for how he has handled his transfer situation. The Belgian spent the 2022-23 season away on loan at the Nerazzuri.

However, he was reluctant to return to Inter in the summer transfer window and was even linked with a move to Juventus. Inter, meanwhile, are looking for a new striker in the summer transfer market.

Edin Dzeko has completed a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce. Hence, the 2022-23 season's UEFA Champions League finalists are keen on adding a new attacker in their ranks. They are looking to bring in Marko Arnautovic from Bologna in a low-cost deal.

Altobelli endorsed the move and took a jibe at Lukaku while speaking on the matter as he told Gazzetta dello Sport:

“Dzeko received a nice offer in Turkey and Lukaku is not even worth talking about, he mocked an entire fanbase, indeed all Italian fans, because there are ways and means to try to achieve your goals.”

Romelu Lukaku is not in Mauricio Pochettino's' plans at Chelsea. Hence, the player is looking for a new club. However, the way he has handled the situation with Inter has clearly not gone down well with the club.

Lautaro Martinez expressed disappointment with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku spent a large chunk of his professional career at Inter Milan as he made 132 appearances for the Serie A giants, scoring 78 goals and providing 23 assists across competitions.

The 30-year-old shared the pitch 110 times with Lautaro Martinez, combining in 25 goals. However, Martinez revealed that when he tried to call Lukaku regarding the Chelsea star's future transfer, he was ghosted. Martinez told Gazzetta:

“I was disappointed, that’s the truth. I tried to call him, but he never picked up the phone and did the same with other teammates. After many years and many things experienced together, I was disappointed. However, it’s his choice, and I wish him the best.”

Lukaku still has a lot of football left in him and top European clubs can benefit from adding Belgium's all-time top scorer in their ranks. It remains to be seen where he ends up.