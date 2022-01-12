"He has to do more" - Jason Cundy suggests Chelsea superstar has failed to justify his price tag

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy feels Romelu Lukaku needs to do more and has so far failed to live up to his price tag.

Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5million last summer. However, the Belgian forward has failed to consistently find the back of the net.

After mustering four goals in his first four games for the club, Lukaku went on a near three-month goal-drought run that stretched to ten games.

Sam Inkersole @Sam_InkersoleTM That cross from Cesar Azpilicueta is the definition of “on a plate” for an elite striker like Romelu Lukaku. #CFC That cross from Cesar Azpilicueta is the definition of “on a plate” for an elite striker like Romelu Lukaku. #CFC https://t.co/w6q1QXdBt2

The Belgian has found a bit of rhythm in the last five games as he has managed three goals. But Cundy feels the striker needs to show more in order to justify the money he was signed for:

“He has to do more. I’ve not seen that £90m striker. I’ve seen glimpses. What he did at Villa Park when he came off the bench,” Cundy told talkSPORT.

Cundy added that if the forward scores against Tottenham later on Wednesday to help his side reach the final of the Carabao Cup, all might be forgotten:

“Tonight, let me tell you, if he scores tonight, most Chelsea fans will say let’s move on and see what the rest of the season will be like.”

Pressure on Lukaku to deliver at Chelsea following infamous interview

Romelu Lukaku attracted a bit of controversy when he gave an interview with the Italian media claiming he did not agree with Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

Lukaku was subsequently dropped for the Premier League clash against Liverpool, which prompted him to apologize in a public statement.

The 28-year-old was then reinstated to the Chelsea lineup in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC “I’m sorry, guys”. Romelu Lukaku official message to Chelsea fans shared by club channels “I’m sorry, guys”. Romelu Lukaku official message to Chelsea fans shared by club channels 🔵⤵️ #CFC https://t.co/7m3vfvXDfR

Although he failed to find the back of the net, he impressed and looked hungry on the pitch. The Belgian does need to add more goals to his game, however.

Chelsea are active in four competitions and will play in the Club World Cup in February. Lukaku being the main striker needs to deliver consistently for Chelsea to pick up some silverware this season.

The forward will hope to score away from home at Tottenham on Wednesday and help his side reach the final of the League Cup.

