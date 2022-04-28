"He had too much respect" - Manchester United find out why superstar striker rejected them in 2020

Erik ten Hag will pull the strings next season as Manchester United start a much-needed overhaul of their squad with various positions to be strengthened. As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to stay for another season, but there is no clarity over the future of Edinson Cavani and loaned-out striker Anthony Martial.

The club will look for long-term options in the centre-forward role in the upcoming transfer window and are admirers of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. This is not the first time Manchester United have registered an interest in the Nigerian.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also monitored Osimhen in January 2020 when he wanted to buy a striker to finish strongly in the second-half of the season.

However, the Premier League club instead ended up signing his Nigerian compatriot Odion Ighalo on-loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua. Osimhen's older brother Andrew revealed back in 2020 that the striker turned down a move to Old Trafford out of respect for Ighalo.

As quoted by UK outlet Express, Andrew said:

"It is very true that Manchester United wanted Victor. But he told me something like he had too much respect for Odion Ighalo to be competing for shirts with his senior colleague."

Osimhen eventually secured a move to Serie A side Napoli in September 2020 worth €75 million, amidst links with the Red Devils.

His brother revealed that the Napoli striker admired the former Shanghai Shenua man, especially after his role in Nigeria's third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON.

“My brother holds Ighalo in high esteem and he just didn’t see himself going to Old Trafford to battle for a striking role with the highest goal-scorer at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt,” Andrew added.

Ighalo scored five times for Manchester United in 23 appearances before returning to China.

Manchester United to face competition from Arsenal for Napoli striker

Victor Osimhen has no shortage of suitors and the Red Devils will have to compete with the Gunners, who are also monitoring his situation. Mikel Arteta's side are six points ahead of Ralf Rangnick's team and have a much better chance of securing Champions League football next season.

This could significantly impact United's ambitions to sign the striker. Napoli are well aware that Osimhen is the subject of interest for English clubs and are apparently only willing to accept bids greater than £80 million.

The 23-year old striker has scored 16 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season and has also provided five assists.

