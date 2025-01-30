“He must be ashamed” - Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star by questioning his attitude in training

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at Red Devils star Marcus Rashford's lack of dedication in training. The Irishman claimed that the English forward 'must be ashamed' about being banished from Ruben Amorim's squad.

A graduate of United's famed academy (in 2016), Rashford has racked up 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 appearances for the club across all competitions. Since the turn of the calendar year, however, he has not been included in any of the Red Devils' matchday squads owing to his supposed lack of effort in training.

Despite being spotted participating in drills ahead of Manchester United's crucial UEFA Europa League clash against FCSB, he did not make the final matchday squad. Subsequently, he is set to miss his 12th game in a row for the club.

Trending

Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Keane lambasted the 27-year-old attacker. He said (via Daily Mail):

"I still can't understand at any level - whatever's going on with players leaving, months left on contracts - a player who doesn't train properly. I don't understand it; you might as well leave me out of this conversation."

"Especially if you think he wants to move, which is more of a reason to train properly so when you go to a new club you're up to speed and when you leave the club at least you showed a decent attitude. He must be ashamed," Keane added.

Expand Tweet

Rashford's representatives have reportedly held conversations with multiple top European clubs, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. However, his £315,000-per-week salary has been a major hurdle in any potential loan deal.

"He has to change" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes claim about Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that star forward Marcus Rashford has to change his attitude before a potential return to the squad.

The Portuguese tactician insisted that he had no hard feelings towards the Englishman, even going as far as to say that his side 'needs' him. Ahead of United's UEL clash with FCSB, Amorim said (via Daily Mail):

"Our team should be so much better with Rashford, but Rashford has to change. If he changes, we would more than welcome a talent like Rashford – and we need him. We need goals, we need one against one, we need a threat. But in this moment, I think it's really clear we have to set some standards, that's all."

"We are waiting for Marcus if he wants it really, really bad. That's the only thing. You try to make it something personal, but it's not personal. It's nothing against Marcus. We are a better team with Marcus Rashford, that is clear. He is a big talent. But until the right moment I will not change my mind," Amorim added.

Expand Tweet

With four wins and three draws, Manchester United currently sit fourth in the UEL standings. They are set to take on FCSB in their final game of the UEL league phase on Thursday, January 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback