“He must be a candidate” – Garth Crooks names his choice for Premier League’s Manager of the Season award

Garth Crooks believes Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe deserves to be in the fray for Premier League Manager of the Season following his massive turnaround at the club.

Howe replaced Steve Bruce as manager in November last year. At the time, the Magpies were yet to win a Premier League game and were staring at the prospect of relegation (19th position).

Dan McMahon™ ⚡↗ @DanMcMahonF1 #NUFC If Eddie Howe keeps us up, which looks likely, he already has hero status. We were down and out. He and his team have extracted everything (and more) out of the squad. The manner of this revival and how we've bounced back won't ever be forgotten 🖤🤍 If Eddie Howe keeps us up, which looks likely, he already has hero status. We were down and out. He and his team have extracted everything (and more) out of the squad. The manner of this revival and how we've bounced back won't ever be forgotten 🖤🤍👏👏 #NUFC https://t.co/vmFLZkro6P

However, Newcastle United have seen a huge upturn in form under Howe's tutelage, with the Tyneside outfit now sitting mid-table (14th place), 10 points above safety.

Crooks touched on the success the Magpies have had following the club's Saudi-led takeover last October. He wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"I don't know who is advising the new owners but they have got all the major decisions absolutely spot on since their arrival at St James' Park."

Crooks also said he considers Howe to be a potential Premier League Manager of the Season candidate. He continued:

“As for Eddie Howe, he must be a candidate for manager of the season.”

Newcastle United pulled off a huge victory in Thursday night's game at Southampton. January signings Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes were on the scoresheet as the Magpies beat the Saints 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium.

Who else is contention for Premier League Manager of the Season?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has impressed at the Emirates this season

A number of managers have done well in the Premier League this season.

It's hard to look past Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, who continues to reinvent his side year after year. The Cityzens have arguably been the most impressive team to watch this season. Guardiola is close to guiding them to a seventh EPL title, his third while in charge.

Their title challengers, Liverpool, have also enjoyed a fine campaign. Jurgen Klopp is overseeing a huge title charge this season. The Reds were 12 points behind Manchester City but are now just six points away from the league leaders.

Liverpool have scored the most number of goals (71) in the Premier League this season. They also boast the league's three top goalscorers in Mohamed Salah (19), Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane (12 each).

Bhavs @bhavss14 Pleasure doing business, Pep Guardiola 🤝 Pleasure doing business, Pep Guardiola 🤝 https://t.co/VZ07xHYSDl

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may be in contention given the turnaround he has overseen at the Emirates this season. His side were rock bottom at the start of the campaign, having lost their first three games.

However, the Gunners have been hugely impressive lately and currently occupy fourth place in the standings. They are on the cusp of bringing UEFA Champions League football to the Emirates for the first time since 2017.

Other potential candidates for the award include Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira and Brentford coach Thomas Frank.

