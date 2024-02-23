"He must be part of Barca, always" - Xavi believes 24-year-old Barcelona star should be 'the present and future' of the Catalan club

In a recent press conference, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez highlighted Ronald Araujo's importance to the club. Araujo has become an integral player for Barcelona over the last five years.

After receiving his marching orders on his debut appearance, the defender has turned around his fortune at the club, becoming a backbone in the Blaugrana backline.

Unfortunately for Barca, their reported financial troubles have once again put a question mark on the 24-year-old centre-back's future at the club. A report by Diario Sport has suggested that Bayern Munich are ready to step up their game to secure Araujo's signature (via ESPN).

Given the talks surrounding the player's uncertain future, soon-to-be departing boss Xavi has reinstated Araujo's importance at the club. Talking to the press ahead of his side's clash against Getafe, the 44-year-old coach stated:

"For me there's no doubt: Araujo has to be the present and future of Barcelona. He’s a fundamental piece of the club and already a captain. He must be part of Barça, always."

Araujo has made 140 appearances for Barcelona since his debut as a 20-year-old back in 2019.

Xavi gives his opinion on his successor at Barca's hot seat

Xavi announced his decision to step down in the summer as Barca boss following the team's 5-3 loss to Villareal last month. Barcelona now have the task of finding a successor ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Names like Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel has been linked with a potential move. However, no concrete development has come through yet, as per reports. Amidst this, departing boss Xavi has given his take on what his successor should be like.

The Spaniard has stated (via Sport):

"It has to be the president Deco decides. The manager must maintain the line of Barca's DNA"

Xavi's men will face Getafe next in the league on Saturday, February 24.