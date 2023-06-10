“He has the natural mental and physical ability to always be well” – Rodri compares Man City star with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has compared Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Haaland has been phenomenal since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He has scored 52 goals across competitions this season. Haaland has helped Pep Guardiola's team clinch a historic treble, winning the Premier League and FA Cup before beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday (June 10):

Speaking about Haaland, Rodri, who bagged the winner against Inter, said:

"To begin with, he (Haaland) is 22 years old, which sometimes people forget, and his concerns are those of a 22-year-old boy. But he is super normal. He has the natural mental and physical ability to always be well.

"That allows him to possess composure on the pitch. And he is also a winner, someone very aggressive in the game with his 'I'm going for you', 'I'll be back' (mentality)."

The Spaniard added:

"It reminds me a bit of what we experienced with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. That hunger: 'I want another goal, and another and another'. The best of that is not the goals; it is what is contagious. Having players like that is impressive."

Haaland is one of the leading players in European football at the moment, as Ronaldo and Messi have both left the continent. The Portuguese plays for Al-Nassr, while Messi will join Inter Miami in the MLS on the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Whom does Erling Haaland idolise?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are benchmarks of the modern generation of footballers. Almost every top player follows the duo and idolises one of them. Hence, the question may arise about whom Erling Haaland follows.

The Norwegian has shown his affinity towards Ronaldo on multiple occasions. Leading up to the UEFA Champions League final, the Norwegian striker said (via Daily Star):

“For me, the best at this (movement in the penalty box) is Cristiano. Because he takes a movement, and another one, then he goes. I’ve been watching him a little bit in games and so on. Also with him the timing and the finishing, that’s why he’s been scoring so many goals."

Haaland has now joined Ronaldo as a UEFA Champions League winner, with the Portuguese being a five-time winner.

