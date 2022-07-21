"He was a natural No.10" - Mikel Arteta excited about new Arsenal signing 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that the Gunners are a few formalities away from completing the signing of Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Spaniard also went on to heap praise on the Ukrainian and gave an insight into the 25-year-old's versatility, and what he can provide to the team after his side's 3-1 victory over Orlando City in a pre-season friendly.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a key member of Manchester City's first team since the 2017-18 campaign. He has made 128 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped them win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four EFL Cups. Despite his consistent performances in recent years, the Ukrainian is still City's second-choice left-back behind Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo.

As per Sky Sports, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Manchester City over a £32 million transfer for Zinchenko. The defender was seen sitting next to Arsenal's technical director Edu Gaspar during the club's game against Orlando City. Mikel Arteta has revealed that Zinchenko has the ability to play in a number of positions, including midfield, a role in which he excels for his national team.

"Yeah, as you've seen he is here. There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we're really happy to have him. I know the player really well, he's an exceptional footballer and he is someone that is going to bring as well another competitive edge to that dressing room," Arteta told Arsenal.com.

He added:

"He was a natural No.10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back, which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing. That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position who are more specific full-back so I'm really happy."

Oleksandr Zinchenko will be Arsenal's fifth signing in what has been a very impressive transfer window for the Gunners thus far. The club have signed Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos so far.

Arsenal could drop their interest in Youri Tielemans after signing Oleksandr Zinchecnko

Manchester City v Sporting CP: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Oleksandr Zinchenko has thrived whilst playing as a central midfielder for the Ukraine national team. However, he was never given the chance to play in the position during his time at Manchester City due to the wealth of midfielders Pep Guardiola possesses.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to replace Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney as Arsenal's first-choice left-back. He could therefore be deployed as a central midfielder next season. Mikel Arteta's side have reportedly been keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey at the center of the park.

As per Football.London, the club have been linked with a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, but could opt to cool their interest in the Belgian and instead deploy Zinchenko as a midfielder. The Ukrainian possesses the experience, vision, and technical ability to produce the goods for Arteta's side.

