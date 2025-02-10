"He needs an experienced player to help him" - William Gallas names Chelsea player who is making too many mistakes and needs help

Former France international William Gallas has questioned Chelsea's recruitment team for failing to bring in an experienced defender. He believes the management is asking too much from Levi Colwill and the youngster is making mistakes because he has no one to guide him.

Speaking to Prime Casino, Gallas claimed that Chelsea needed an experienced defender. He also recalled how the club always had an experienced name like John Terry and Thiago Silva in their backline in recent seasons. He said:

"If I have to speak about the defenders, Levi Colwill, in the last two games, he made big mistakes. The problem is that even though Colwill has potential, he has been asked maybe too much, to be the leader of the defence line. He's still young. He needs an experienced player to help him. That's why for me, the people who are involved in recruitment, they don't have experience, they don't understand how important it is to have a central defender who has big experience to lead the defensive line.

"Like Thiago Silva when he was there. Like John Terry when he was there. Like Marcel Desailly when he was there. When you've got that type of player, you can bring young players and play around them. Those young players will learn a lot. When you know that Thiago Silva is going to leave, you have to prepare for his departure and bring that experienced player in. That experienced player can't be a right back or left back. No, you need someone in the centre of the defence. The people who are in charge of player recruitment haven’t done their job properly."

Chelsea have not fielded a player over the age of 28 this season in any of their matches. Their oldest player has been Ben Chilwell, 28 years old, who played just once in the Carabao Cup before being loaned out to Crystal Palace in January.

Chelsea's transfer policy has been criticized by fans and pundits

Chelsea's transfer policy of signing youngsters has been criticized by several pundits and fans. The Blues have the youngest side in the league and also have an inexperienced manager in Enzo Maresca.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League despite their poor run of form. They were knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, February 9, and Newcastle United defeated them earlier this season in the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

They finished on top of the UEFA Conference League standings and made it to the Round of 16. Enzo Maresca's side take on Brighton next in the league this Friday before facing Aston Villa later this month.

