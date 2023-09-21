"He needs to fight" - Arsenal star sends bold message to Aaron Ramsdale after Mikel Arteta benched the goalkeeper

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya gave an intriguing response when asked about Aaron Ramsdale being dropped for him by Mikel Arteta.

Raya displaced Ramsdale as the Gunners' starting shot-stopper in a 1-0 win against Everton on Sunday (September 17). The Spaniard was handed his debut and many wondered if he would continue against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was again selected by Arteta for the 4-0 thrashing of PSV in Arsenal's Group B opener at the Emirates. He performed well in his first appearance in Europe's elite club competition.

Raya was asked after that win about usurping Ramsdale as the Gunners' No.1 recently. He sent a message to the 25-year-old and insisted that it's healthy competition (via Sky Sports):

“That’s his choice, it’s not my choice. When Aaron [Ramsdale] comes back in he needs to fight for the team and to win games.”

Raya continued:

"I understand and I think it's the first time two top goalies are in the same team, so that's just part of the football now and the gaffer wants two top players for each position."

The Spanish shot-stopper made four saves and made four high claims against PSV. But it's his ball-playing abilities that many have concluded have led to Arteta opting to start him and send Ramsdale to the bench. He completed 12 of 17 long balls with some excellent passes on display.

Ramsdale spent the whole of last season as Arsenal's No.1 and was one of their standout performers. He made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 15 clean sheets.

The England international started this season once again as Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper, making five appearances, and keeping one clean sheet. But his manager made the switch in the victory against Everton and now many are pondering the former Sheffield United keeper's future at the Emirates.

Ramsdale has three years left on his contract with Arsenal but has garnered interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich. Reports claim that the two European giants are keeping tabs on his situation.

Gabby Agbonlahor reckons Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is lying about rotating David Raya and Ramsdale

Mikel Arteta has insisted he doesn't have a permanent No.1

Arsenal manager Arteta responded to queries about his decision to drop Ramsdale for Raya following the Everton game. He insisted that he was going to tinker between the duo in upcoming games.

However, former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor doesn't believe Arteta's claims. He insists told talkSPORT that you can't afford to rotate your shot-stoppers in the league and Europe's elite club competition:

"He's talking absolute garbage. You might play one goalkeeper in like the Carabao Cup or the FA Cup but when it's Champions League football your best goalkeeper's player. In the Premier League now you can't afford to lose a point because of Man City, your best keeper is starting."

Agbonlahor reckons Arteta views Raya as the better goalkeeper and the one to help them win the title:

"David Raya will play. He's trying to make it not sound as bad for Ramsdale. He saw Raya as a better keeper and he wants to win the title."

Raya is currently on loan at Arsenal from Brentford although the Gunners have a £27 million buy option. It will be intriguing to see whether the Spain international starts in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (September 24).