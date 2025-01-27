"He needs to find a way to get more out of them" - Rio Ferdinand urges Ruben Amorim to keep Manchester United star amid exit rumors 

Rio Ferdinand has urged Manchester United to keep Alejandro Garnacho amid exit rumors. The Englishman insists that Ruben Amorim must utilize the Argentine forward's full potential.

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford has been uncertain ever since he was excluded from the matchday squad to face Manchester City in December. The 20-year-old seems to have fallen down the pecking order under Amorim. He has started only two of Manchester United's six Premier League fixtures since the Manchester derby.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this window. However, Ferdinand feels the Red Devils shouldn't let go of Garnacho given the impact he could have for the club. When asked whether he was surprised by the exit links, he said (via Metro):

"I am. Where’s that spark coming from in this team? He probably doesn’t fit the profile of player that Ruben Amorim is used to having there. Alejandro Garnacho is an out-and-out winger but he’s definitely someone who has an impact. He will have an impact in the game and create something wherever he plays."

"The kid normally finds a way to make an impact and he’s out of the academy. Because of the financial rules clubs are being incentivise to sell homegrown talent and that should never be the case. In terms of the creativity, Manchester United need to improve. Ruben Amorim needs to find a way to get more out of the attacking players."

The Red Devils will next face FCSB in the Europa League on Thursday, January 30.

Ex-Manchester United star urges club to sell Alejandro Garnacho

While Rio Ferdinand believes the club should retain Garnacho, Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sell the Argentine forward. He insists 'everything has gone to his head' at Old Trafford.

While acknowledging Garnacho's talent, Parker said he would struggle to perform at Chelsea as well should he secure a move to Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline.

He said:

“I have obviously seen that Garnacho is linked to Chelsea. I don’t like Garnacho as a person, but you can’t deny he has some sort of talent. For me it looks like everything has gone to his head and it’s not a good look for a young player. He will compete against 37 wingers at Chelsea, and he doesn’t seem like someone who likes competition, so I don’t know what he is on about.”

“Obviously, I would like him to leave, and for Man United, it’s fantastic to see that Chelsea wants him, as they usually pay a lot of money for players. It’s great news really, but I don’t expect him to do very well."

Manchester United are currently 12th in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of the top four. They have recorded eight wins, five draws, and ten losses this season.

