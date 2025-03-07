“He needs to be the leader” - Teddy Sheringham insists Manchester United must appoint ex-Red Devils star as manager if they sack Amorim

Former Manchester United star Teddy Sheringham has urged the club to appoint Roy Keane as manager if they decide to part ways with Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese coach has struggled to impress since his appointment in November, with his side in 14th place in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim was heralded as the tactician to turn things around after Erik ten Hag was fired in October, but he has not fared better. With just one win in his last five games, the 40-year-old is under increasing pressure, leading to rumors of a potential sacking before the season ends.

Speaking with Prime Casino, Sheringham pointed out that his first-choice at this point would be former club captain Roy Keane. He said that the Irishman would be able to bring in a steely leadership to Manchester United and ensure the players know what the standards are. He said:

“Roy’s been out of work for a little while now. I wouldn’t be averse to having him back at the football club. But there’s only one role for Roy Keane and he needs to be the leader. If they’re thinking about changing Amorim, it would be a leadership coup to get Roy in.

"There’s no leaders — you need leaders at top football clubs. Get Roy Keane in there to ruffle a few feathers, make sure they all understand what they should be doing and do it.”

Roy Keane enjoyed great success at Manchester United before leaving the club to join Celtic in 2005. He won seven Premier League titles and was a key member of the treble-winning side in the 1998-99 season.

Keane has worked as a manager in the past with Sunderland and Ipswich Town, and was most recently an assistant at Nottingham Forest until 2019. The pundit has also worked with the Republic of Ireland national team as an assistant to Martin O'Neill between 2013 and 2018.

Manchester United coach weighs in on row between players during Real Sociedad clash

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has weighed in on the row that took place between Rasmus Hojlund and Diogo Dalot in the game against Real Sociedad. Both Red Devils players had a heated clash during their side's 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the Portuguese tactician shared his thoughts on what happened between the players. He mediated, stating that both players did well and put the clash down to their anxiety to score goals. He said:

"One thing for sure is they are really anxious to score goals and to win games. They are all doing their best but are not deciding the best way in their position. It was a clear position. Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well. The decision was not the best. The important thing is to move on and not fighting. Let's move on to the next game."

In the first half at La Anoeta, Dalot opted to pass backwards instead of putting in a cross that could have easily been converted by Hojlund. The Denmark international was visibly frustrated, having failed to score in his last 19 appearances, and berated his teammate. Both men ended up exchanging words before returning to action.

Joshua Zirkzee scored for Manchester United, while Mikel Oyarzabal cancelled out his effort in the second half. The tie is delicately poised heading into next week's second leg at Old Trafford, with both sides hopeful of going through to the quarterfinals.

