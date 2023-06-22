"He needs at least one more season" - Dimitar Berbatov urges Manchester United to keep hold of star despite poor recent performances

Legendary former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov have been urged not to sell Jadon Sancho this summer.

Sancho's future is the subject of speculation amid a poor spell with the Red Devils. The English winger arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million. He was regarded as one of Europe's most exciting attackers at the time.

However, the 23-year-old has struggled at Manchester United. He managed just seven goals and three assists in 41 games across competitions in the recently concluded season. He has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Englishman was also reported to desire a loan move back to Dortmund just last month.

However, Berbatov has advised Manchester United to give Sancho at least one more season. The Bulgarian reckons it would be hasty to sell the English winger this summer, telling Betfred:

“I do believe it would be premature to sell Jadon. I think he needs at least one more season at the club to prove what he can do and show everybody that he still possesses all the qualities we saw from him at Borussia Dortmund."

Sancho bagged 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 games across competitions at Dortmund. His stunning form for the Bundesliga side was instrumental in the Red Devils' capture of him.

Berbatov thinks he needs a good pre-season and that if he gets his head in the right place, he could shine next term:

“If he’s not good again next season, then it may be time to consider moving him on. He needs to prepare well for next season, and he needs to have the right environment around him, on and off the pitch. If his head is in the right place, then I believe he will have a good season.”

The English attacker signed a five-year contract with United but is under pressure to start living up to his price tag. Fellow wingers like Alejandro Garnacho are competing with him for a place in Erik ten Hag's side.

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Tchouameni (right) had a mixed 2022-23 campaign.

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand wants his former club to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Frenchman arrived at Madrid last summer from AS Monaco but endured a topsy-turvy debut campaign in La Liga. He made 50 appearances across competitions, providing four assists.

However, Tchouameni wasn't always a consistent starter under Carlo Ancelotti. Moreover, Los Blancos have recently signed English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Ferdinand reckons the 23-year-old Tchouameni should be targeted by Manchester United, as he's the odd man out at the Santiago Bernabeu, saying in his Vibe with FIVE YouTube channel:

"Manchester United should consider signing Aurélien Tchouameni. He’s the one who doesn’t play. He is the odd man out at the moment. I’d go and try and get him."

Tchouameni has five years left in his contract with Madrid, so they may be reluctant to sell given his age. The Frenchman is also expected to be part of the midfield reshape that's ensuing as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric enter the twilight of their career.

