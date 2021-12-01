“He needs a more structured environment” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic names the club Kylian Mbappe should join after PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to leave the club to continue his growth. The former PSG striker believes Mbappe needs to move to a club that has a better-structured environment.

Mbappe is one of the best young players in the game. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored goals and won big titles galore, and is often touted as a future Ballon d'Or winner.

Ibrahimovic said that Mbappe needs to move to a club like Real Madrid, which has a 'more structured environment'. Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Ibrahimovic said:

"It's true. Mbappe needs a more structured environment like at Real Madrid."

He further added:

"But I also told the PSG president not to sell him."

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG will end at the end of the season. Reportedly, he isn't interested in signing a new contract.

The 2018 World Cup winner has been strongly linked with Real Madrid. Last summer, Los Blancos made multiple bids for Mbappe, but failed to land the player. However, as per reports, the Frenchman could sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid in January before joining them in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe finishes ninth in Ballon d'Or 2021 race

Kylian Mbappe has had a stellar year, scoring 45 goals and providing 20 assists for club and country. However, he failed to win a major title this year, only winning the UEFA Nations League with France and Coupe de France with PSG.

That explains why he finished ninth in the Ballon d'Or 2021 race, behind the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Lionel Messi and others.

Mbappe has been in decent form for PSG this season as well. He has largely carried the team across competitions, outshining his more illustrious strike partners Messi and Neymar. Mbappe has scored nine goals and made 12 assists in 19 appearances across competitions this season.

At the moment, the 22-year-old looks likely to join European giants Real Madrid, which also happens to be his dream club. He would be one of the star names at Real Madrid, while he is sharing the limelight with Neymar and Messi at PSG now.

It remains to be seen what Mbappe decides come January and which club he ends up plying his trade for. However, there's no arguing that if he continues his sparkling form, a Ballon d'Or award for Mbappe may not be too far away.

