“He has never been consistent enough” – Jamie Carragher names Chelsea star who should step up this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Kai Havertz as a player who needs to step up for Chelsea this season, as per the Telegraph.

Havertz joined the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2020 for £72 million having become one of Europe's most coveted young attackers.

Despite this, it has been a somewhat unremarkable career thus far for Havertz at Stamford Bridge.

The German has made 93 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 23 goals whilst providing 14 assists.

He is set to be part of Thomas Tuchel's side that take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend on August 14 in the Premier League.

Carragher has been looking ahead to the clash of the London rivals.

He has urged Havertz to have more of an impact for the Blues given the lack of forward options at the club.

He writes:

"My concern for Chelsea is up front, where they are short of options following Lukaku’s return to Italy. Sterling is more effective on the wing and Timo Werner has also left the club."

Touching on Havertz specifically, Carragher continues:

"As it stands it will be up to Kai Havertz to lead the line, and he has never been consistent enough in a Chelsea shirt. They need to see far more from him this season. It is time he began to regularly justify his £70 million transfer fee."

Havertz's most iconic moment for the west London club came in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

His first-half strike secured the trophy for the Blues against Manchester City in a 1-0 win.

Disregarding that goal there has been much debate over whether the German attacker is living up to his potential and £72 million price-tag.

Tuchel used the player predominantly as a false 9 last season following the poor form of both Romelu Lukaku and Werner.

He scored 14 goals in 47 appearances for Tuchel's side in that campaign.

Havertz's time to shine for Chelsea is now

Lukaku and Werner's Stamford Bridge departures have left Tuchel in need of a new goalscorer.

Through all of the chaos caused by Lukaku last season, the Belgian did finish the campaign as the club's top goalscorer with 15 goals in 43 appearances.

Who the goalscoring burden at Chelsea now falls on is dependent on whether the side bring in a new striker.

Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a reported target for Tuchel's side.

Kai Havertz @kaihavertz29 🏼 3 points, clean sheet. Thanks for the away support 3 points, clean sheet. Thanks for the away support ✌🏼 https://t.co/rfKbCT0zil

Should the former Arsenal striker not arrive, it may lead to Havertz having to come to the fore.

With two seasons now under the German attacker's plate, time and patience is wearing thin for the forward to shine.

