"Chelsea are working on many different deals" - Fabrizio Romano names 3 players who Blues are working hard to sign this summer

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea are currently working on three transfers to bolster their squad for this season.

Romano's update has linked the Blues with Leicester City's Wesley Fofana, Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei. As per his tweet, the Premier League giants are in discussions with intermediaries for Fofana.

They have also discussed Aubameyang as a potential addition to the attack this summer, though they are yet to submit an official bid. Romano reported:

"Chelsea are working on many different deals. Talks on with intermediaries of Wesley Fofana deal, after two bids rejected; Pierre Aubameyang discussed as option since last week but no proposal to Barça yet."

The Italian journalist added about Inter starlet Casadei:

"New bid expected soon for Inter's 2003 born talent Cesare Casadei."

All three deals could come with differing complications. Leicester are said to be demanding around £85 million for Fofana, who still has five years left on his contract.

Meanwhile, Aubameyang joined Barcelona in January this year. He played a vital role in helping them qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League, scoring 13 goals in 23 matches across competitions.

As per Sport (via Barca Universal), Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez wants to keep the Gabonese forward. However, Aubameyang's salary is set to rise this season and the club's board could consider selling him if the right offer arrives.

Casadei might be an easier signing compared to the other two. The youngster is yet to make his senior debut for Inter and could be available on the cheap. However, OGC Nice are also rumored to be interested in the player, as per Romano.

Chelsea have been busy in the ongoing transfer window

After a slow start to the summer, Chelsea have been active over the last few weeks of the ongoing transfer window. The Blues have brought in five players, including a few big-name signings.

Raheem Sterling's arrival from Manchester City has understandably hogged the headlines. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella are expected to bolster a defense that lost both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen (to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively) this summer.

Lastly, they have also invested in youth by bringing in midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Conor Gallagher has returned from a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace as well. The only area Tuchel's side haven't bolstered this summer is defensive midfield.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC A debut in Chelsea colours for Conor! A debut in Chelsea colours for Conor! 👏 https://t.co/da0U1GPsii

There have also been a few outgoings from Stamford Bridge this summer. Aside from Rudiger and Christensen's departures, Chelsea have sold Timo Werner to Red Bull Leipzig. They have also loaned out Romelu Lukaku and Malang Sarr to Inter Milan and AS Monaco respectively.

