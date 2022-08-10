"Buy back option is part of the conversation" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea's pursuit of Serie A midfielder

Chelsea could reportedly face competition from Ligue 1 side OGC Nice for the signature of Inter Milan midfielder Cesare Casadei.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are in talks with Inter over the midfielder's transfer. However, Nice are also interested in Casadei and have joined the race to sign him. As he is only 19, the Nerazzurri may look to add a buy-back clause to any potential deal.

"OGC Nice are interested in Cesare Casadei. Chelsea are still in talks with Inter but Nice are also in the race - buy back option is part of the conversations."

The Italian journalist added that Inter are expecting more than €9 million for the player, having already rejected two bids from the Blues:

"Inter won’t accept €8/9m fee for Casadei, as two Chelsea bids have been turned down."

Casadei is yet to make his senior debut for Inter, though he was named on the bench for one of their Serie A fixtures last season. The Italian made 40 appearances for the Nerazzurri's Under-19 team last term, scoring 17 goals and laying out five assists.

He is one of the most talented midfielders currently operating in Italy and could blossom into a fantastic player in the future.

Chelsea have bolstered most areas of their squad this summer

After a slow start, Chelsea have been extremely active over the past month in the ongoing transfer window.

The Blues signed Raheem Sterling to improve their attack, while adding Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella to bolster their defense. Gabriel Slonina has also been signed to act as a back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Can’t wait to get started! Hello Blues, I’m finally here! So proud of joining this team and happy to have achieved one of my dreams since I was a KID, to play for CHELSEA F.C.Can’t wait to get started! Hello Blues, I’m finally here! So proud of joining this team and happy to have achieved one of my dreams since I was a KID, to play for CHELSEA F.C.Can’t wait to get started! 💙 https://t.co/aYw3foWR7k

The only area where Thomas Tuchel's men are yet to make an improvement is in midfield. While Conor Gallagher has returned after a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace, the rest of the engine room at Stamford Bridge remains the same from last season.

Consequently, Chelsea have been linked with a few midfielders, with Casadei being the latest addition to the list. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is rumored to be one of their targets.

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently reported that the Blues could be willing to pay the amount the Blaugrana wants for the player. He added that there are indications that they would cover De Jong's well-documented deferred wages as well. However, the Dutchman's preference is to stay at the Nou Camp.

