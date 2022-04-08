“He was never fully free of mistakes” – Chelsea boss Tuchel responds after being quizzed about Edouard Mendy display against Real Madrid 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has commented on Edouard Mendy following his underwhelming performance in the Blues' defeat to Real Madrid.

The Senegalese goalkeeper was at fault for Karim Benzema's third goal as the Frenchman completed a scintillating hat-trick in the first leg of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie. His poor pass allowed Benzema to pounce, with the Frenchman quickly dispatching the ball home.

Tuchel was asked for his thoughts on the former Rennes goalkeeper's performance in the side's loss. The German explained that Mendy has never been fully free of mistakes. He told reporters (via Football London):

"It's life as a goalkeeper at a high level. The goalkeeper is a very special position and when you play at such a high level and are as successful as Edou over the last couple of months, you are even more in the spotlight. He was never fully free of mistakes. Maybe last season, we helped him better, maybe more lucky."

The 30-year-old has quickly adapted to life at Stamford Bridge following a £21.6 million move from Rennes in September 2020. He won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year award for his remarkable season, which coincided with the west London side's Champions League triumph.

Tuchel, however, hopes that the player doesn't suffer a drop in confidence following the mistake against Madrid. He added:

"Of course, he can solve this situation [against Real Madrid] much better and he knows it. It's a bad time to do a mistake but in a quarter-final against Real Madrid, it's the worst time because it's so obvious. I hope it doesn't affect his self-confidence, this is what goalkeeping is about: accepting mistakes."

Edouard Mendy to be rested for Chelsea's clash against Southampton?

Kepa could come into the Chelsea side for Saturday's game against the Saints.

It might be the right time to rest Mendy given the number of games that the Senegalese keeper has played in recent times. He was on international duty with Senegal just a week ago and has featured in 37 games for Tuchel's side this season.

The German may feel it necessary to give Mendy a breather with such an important reverse fixture against Real Madrid coming next Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite having been heavily beaten by their London neighbors Brentford last time out in the Premier League, Chelsea are looking likely to finish in the top four. They are currently third in the table, five points clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Saturday's game against Southampton, however, may be a chance for the Blues to bounce back before the game against Los Blancos. Kepa Arrizzabalga is an accomplished understudy to Mendy and could come into the side to give the latter a well-deserved rest.

