"He never gave up even when the grave had been dug for him" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister's social media rant after Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has gone on an emotional social media rant in support of her brother following Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday (December 10).

The game ended on a sore note for Ronaldo, as he saw his hopes of winning the World Cup disappear at the Thumama Stadium. Despite being the dominant side, Portugal fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat against Morocco in their quarterfinal clash, which sent them crashing out of the tournament.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



#FIFAWorldCup Ronaldo is emotional as Portugal has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup Ronaldo is emotional as Portugal has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup 😢 🇵🇹#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/fEeffhcTEQ

Following the setback, sympathy has been flowing in for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with his sister Kate leading the solace. In an Instagram post, she paid homage to Ronaldo, recounting the struggles and obstacles he had to overcome in his journey to superstardom.

She also hailed the Portuguese icon's 'never give up' attitude, expressing gratitude for being part of his life and thanking him for all he's done. She wrote in an Instagram post:

"When my grandchildren ask me to talk about struggle, honour, glory, work, dedication, obstacles, human evil in exchange for envy, when they ask me to talk about trophies, goals, prizes, records of an unprecedented legacy, I will talk about my BROTHER, their uncle.

"who was born in a simple house in the middle of the ocean far from the capital of Portugal where inside there were buckets and bowls to catch the rainwater that so often came in weight, where the floor was beaten earth covered with plastic (to look like a floor) where the food was cooked with wood, where the hot bath water was heated over the fire, and where his 4 brothers slept in his room, supported by two mattresses supported by bricks, where his father he was an ex-combatant and survivor of the overseas war and his mother was an orphan who left an orphanage and raised her family.

GOAL @goal Still no World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo 🥺 Still no World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo 🥺 https://t.co/8CEAa3ps47

She continued:

"Our family. I'll tell you about the empire he built, I'll tell you about his strength, what he promised and fulfilled, I'll tell you about his character, I'll tell you that he never gave up even when the grave had already been dug for him. I'm going to show the film the real film of their uncle's life.

"And thank God I'm part of it. "Part of his life..."And what a beautiful life. "I'm so proud…"He is the…"my brother …"Yes Cristiano Ronaldo. "Pride is the word. "Thanks bro 💚"

The post has garnered over 160,000 likes in just 17 hours. It has also produced over 12,000 comments and will likely add a lot more in the coming hours.

What does the future hold for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears following Portugal's World Cup elimination.

Ronaldo appears to have squandered his last chance to claim World Cup glory, and many feel that chapter is now closed. Although the 37-year-old is yet to comment on his next move, he might have played his last with the national team.

His club career is also uncertain following his release from Manchester United in November. The Portuguese currently has a big-money offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, with Premier League outfit Newcastle United also reported to be interested in his services.

A return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon and a switch to the MLS are other realistic options in front of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. It remains to be seen what his next step will be.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes