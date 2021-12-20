“He should never play for them again” – Frank McAvennie makes bold claim on Manchester United star after update from Rangnick

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has stated that Manchester United should not play Paul Pogba until the midfielder agrees to a contract extension.

Paul Pogba’s current deal at Manchester United expires in June 2022. The 2018 World Cup winner has attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has been vocal about his future and has not explicitly ruled out a contract extension.

Paul Pogba last played for Manchester United during the 2-2 away draw with Atlanta. Now in his sixth season since moving from Juventus, Pogba has 38 goals and 47 assists in 216 appearances for Manchester United. He is currently injured and is not expected to make a return until late January. Rangnick recently said the following when asked about Pogba:

"For a big club like Manchester United, if a player does not want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don't think it makes sense to convince him to change his mind. This is such a massive club [with] such fantastic support, I don't think that anyone in the club should then try to convince the player to stay."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



"Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. Man United contract extension proposal for Paul Pogba is on the table since last July. The proposal is still valid. No decision yet. 🔴 #MUFC "Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. Man United contract extension proposal for Paul Pogba is on the table since last July. The proposal is still valid. No decision yet. 🔴 #MUFC"Man United - massive club. I don’t think that anyone in the club would ever need convincing to stay here". Clear message from Rangnick. https://t.co/9PNddIscnE

Regardless, McAvennie believes the midfielder does not deserve to play again for Manchester United. He said:

"The boy is a talent but he’s not performing. For me, he sums up everything that has happened at Man United in the last couple of seasons. People have blamed the managers instead of the players, Really, there are no leaders in that dressing room."

He added:

"Based on how much money they paid, Pogba should be a true leader on and off the pitch there. He’s not even close to that. If he won’t commit to the club then fine, don’t play him. I’m sure Man United will be absolutely fine without him. If he won’t sign, he should never play for them again.”

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United expected to come to an end

Manchester United have been linked with potential signings of Joao Felix and Amadou Haidara. Apart from Paul Pogba, Ralf Rangnick has a range of midfielders in the squad such to choose from. This includes Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Donny Van De Beek. Manchester United also boast multiple young prospects.

Meanwhile, Pogba has not looked settled for even an entire season at the club and has come under scrutiny for his work-rate and attitude.

Jose Mourinho infamously called him a virus for the dressing room. Paul Pogba’s trajectory over the past five and a half years has not gone as Manchester United fans had hoped and wanted. The midfielder arguably has all the talent to be recognized as one of the best ever. However, the lack of dependable CDMs never allowed Paul Pogba to dominate games consistently for Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



"Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible - they're not paying this kind of salary". 🇫🇷 Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Paul Pogba's future: "We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from Man United] We'll see what's best for him". 🔴 #MUFC "Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible - they're not paying this kind of salary". 🇫🇷 @berger_pj Mino Raiola to @Sport1 on Paul Pogba's future: "We have many offers for Pogba, including a contract extension proposal [from Man United] We'll see what's best for him". 🔴 #MUFC #Bayern "Pogba to FC Bayern? Impossible - they're not paying this kind of salary". 🇫🇷 @berger_pj https://t.co/DyoRJ5xkJC

The midfielder has always been world-class for France, something which has got a lot to do with his lack of defensive duties. In N’Golo Kante he has a midfielder who is always willing to do the dirty work for the national team. Manchester United have arguably been guilty of expecting a bit too much from Paul Pogba.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has mostly played as a holding midfielder who is expected to put in defensive work as well at United. Whatever the reason(s), it does seem like Manchester United and Paul Pogba are going to part ways in the near future.

Edited by Aditya Singh