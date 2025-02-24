“He never suffered the suffering of United” - Federico Macheda makes interesting claim on ex-Manchester United star who left last summer

Former Manchester United forward Federico Macheda has claimed that Scott McTominay was among the best players at the club even in the difficult moments. McTominay, who was a product of Manchester United's academy, was sold to Napoli last summer for a reported fee of €30.5 million.

The Scottish midfielder scored 29 goals and provided eight assists in 255 games for United.

During a recent interview with TuttoMercatoWeb, Macheda reflected on McTominay’s time at United and his subsequent move to Napoli. Macheda expressed admiration for the Scottish midfielder and the positive impact of McTominay's fresh start in Italy.

“I haven’t heard from Scott, but Napoli are having a great season. They will play until the end with Inter and that’s nice, they are having a great season and I think they will fight until the last day," Macheda said (via United in Focus).

Macheda elaborated on his thoughts, noting that McTominay’s performance at Manchester United had always been of a high standard, even during the club’s difficult moments.

"Even in Manchester in difficult moments he was always among the best, he never suffered the suffering of United. Then a player like that who ends up in a positive environment like Napoli and with a coach like Conte… I expected him to do so well. I’m happy for him and for Napoli."

McTominay has scored six goals and provided four assists for Napoli in 23 Serie A games this season. They are currently second in the league standings, just one point behind Inter Milan.

"I love this place" – Scott McTominay says he’s loving life at Napoli after leaving Manchester United

Manchester United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay raised a few eyebrows given the player’s performances amid the club’s poor run of form. In December 2024, the 28-year-old spoke about his departure from Old Trafford, saying it was quite difficult for him to leave his childhood club.

He told the BBC:

"It was a big decision, but in some ways it was quite straightforward. I saw the passionate fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity. I took it. I didn't look back. It didn't take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I'll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that's it. There's no holding me back."

McTominay further added that he's loving life at the Naples-based club.

"I love this place. I love the fans, I love my team-mates. It has been a pleasure to be with Billy every day rather than just seeing him at Scotland and we have helped each other a lot."

Billy Gilmour, McTominay's teammate in the Scotland national team, also moved to Napoli last summer from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

