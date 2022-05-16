“He is the new boss” – DJ Snake explains why ‘it is absolutely necessary’ to ensure PSG ‘jewel’ stays in Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has been a constant in newspaper headlines amid rumors of his potential departure from the Parc des Princes this summer. Prominent Parisian supporter DJ Snake has explained why it is important to ensure the explosive winger stays in Paris.

Mbappe has been the standout performer at PSG this season, outshining the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar with his decisiveness in front of goal. He has scored 36 goals in 45 appearances for the French giants this term.

DJ Snake agrees with many that the Frenchman is currently the MVP of not only the Parisian club but also the French national team. The entertainer said in an interview with France 2 (via Paris Fans):

“He is at home, he is the new boss of the France team and PSG. He represents many things for this French youth."

DJ Snake went on to explain why he wants the attacker to snub foreign interest and stay put in his home country. According to him, keeping Kylian Mbappe in Paris will send the message that players don't need to join foreign clubs to succeed. He continued:

“I find that keeping our best talents, at home, in France, in our championship, is a big message that we send, loudly, to France and abroad. To say, ‘There you go, you don’t necessarily have to go abroad as French people to succeed.’ It is absolutely necessary to keep this jewel at home."

Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to leave PSG after reaching agreement with Real Madrid

According to a report from Spanish publication Marca, Kylian Mbappe has made a decision regarding his future. The Frenchman is expected to leave the Parc des Princes and make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid.

The report mentions that PSG will not profit from the transfer as it will only be made after his contract with the Parisians expires in July. The player will sign a contract of four to five years in the Spanish capital, with his salary yet to be revealed.

