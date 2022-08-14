“He offers nothing at the moment”, “We protect him too much” – Manchester United fans slam 22-year-old star for his display in 4-0 Brentford defeat

Manchester United fans have been left frustrated with Jadon Sancho following a haphazard performance in the side's shock 4-0 defeat to Brentford on August 13.

The Red Devils were embarrassingly destroyed by Thomas Frank's side with all four goals having been scored in the first 35 minutes of the game.

Sancho was a bystander throughout the match, unable to get a foothold in the game and lacking any presence in attack.

Goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbuemo did the damage for the Bees who certainly stung Erik ten Hag's side.

The likes of David de Gea, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have been ridiculed for their poor performances in the defeat.

However, Sancho's performance left a lot to be admired as the former Manchester City academy graduate disappointed.

The English winger joined United from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £76.5 million.

The Premier League club had taken a long approach to signing the young attacker, not wanting to pay over the odds.

But Sancho is yet to truly live up to his price-tag and put in yet another uninspiring performance in the heavy defeat to Brentford.

The 22-year-old managed just five goals and three assists in 37 appearances in his debut season.

He has followed that up with two questionable outings in Manchester United's first two games of the 2022/23 season.

Sancho is being played off the right hand side of United's attack which isn't his favored position.

The winger had more success for Dortmund as a left-winger and appears to be struggling in the right-wing role.

Here are some reactions on Twitter from fans who are growing impatient with the English winger:

🇳🇬SB @DavidSB4_ Sancho is absolutely pathetic. An absolutely pathetic player. Another 80 million waste by our horrendous footballing department Sancho is absolutely pathetic. An absolutely pathetic player. Another 80 million waste by our horrendous footballing department

h @htomufc Sancho g/a statpad session next year in the Championship >>>>> Sancho g/a statpad session next year in the Championship >>>>>

. @utdtortiya The sooner Ten Hag realises Sancho isnt a RW the better The sooner Ten Hag realises Sancho isnt a RW the better

𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗝𝗜 @one_deji At this point sancho shouldn’t be starting he offers nothing at the moment At this point sancho shouldn’t be starting he offers nothing at the moment

AJ @LifeTimeRed If I was Sancho and I just got replaced by Elanga whilst my team is losing 4-0 then that would be a huge wake up call for me If I was Sancho and I just got replaced by Elanga whilst my team is losing 4-0 then that would be a huge wake up call for me

dyl @elangassKnight @UTDTrey can’t dribble to save his grandmother. refuses to try and make it past defenders. always chooses the backpass. @UTDTrey can’t dribble to save his grandmother. refuses to try and make it past defenders. always chooses the backpass.

Trey @UTDTrey Icl I love Sancho but I feel we protect him too much Icl I love Sancho but I feel we protect him too much

Manchester United could sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo

Gakpo is of interest

Manchester United are being linked with a move for PSV winger Gakpo as Ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

The Dutch attacker impressed for PSV last season, making 46 appearances, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists.

However, United fans shouldn't get too excited about Sancho potentially moving to the left wing as Gakpo himself is a left-winger.

Sancho isn't the only forward experiencing a lack of form at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford having suffered an alarming fall from grace.

Once United's main man, the English star has become a passenger and there are rumors he may leave the club to reignite his stagnating career.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in taking him to the Parc des Princes.

