"He is one of the best" - Chelsea star heaps praises on 'amazing' PSG superstar Neymar Jr

Chelsea star Kalidou Koulibaly recently held Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr. in high regard. The Senegalese central defender faced the Brazilian during his time at Napoli.

Speaking about the experience of playing against the Parisian club's No. 10, Chelsea's Koulibaly had nothing but words of praise for the attacker. The defender told GOAL:

"I faced Neymar when I played against Paris Saint-Germain. He's amazing with the ball, tricks, everything. Really intelligent, dribbles a lot. He has good passing, good shooting."

"That's why he is one of the best. But the really hard thing is when he comes at you with the ball. He's really hard to take the ball from. So, you just have to bring him to one side and try for him to close on one side. Because it's difficult to take the ball off him," he added.

PSG's Neymar is technically one of the most gifted players in the world. He was in great form this season before undergoing an ankle surgery that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The Brazilian superstar scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches before the injury setback.

PSG provided an injury update on Neymar

Seeing their Brazilian attacker ruled out for the remainder of the season was a big blow for the Parisian club. Apart from his skills on the pitch, Neymar is one of the most experienced players in the team as well.

The former Barcelona superstar, though, has now returned to Paris to rejoin the team's facilities. PSG recently provided an update on the Brazilian's injury. Their statement read (via GOAL):

"Neymar Jr has returned to the Training Centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris."

While the attacker is back in Paris, he won't take part in competitive action for the remainder of the campaign. In his absence, Christophe Galtier's team are heavily dependent on the duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

