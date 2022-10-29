"He is the one" - Jurgen Klopp told Premier League midfielder would be perfect for Liverpool

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool to make a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian international has been sensational for the Magpies since his move to St. James' Park from Olympique Lyonnais in January.

As per Football Insider, the Tynesiders are looking to tie the midfielder down to a new deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in their history. Meanwhile, Brazilian outlet TNT Sports has claimed that Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all keen on securing the midfielder's signature.

Noel Whelan has urged Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to make a move for the midfielder who has impressed with his all-round midfield performance. However, he also insisted that Newcastle United have all the financial power to convince the midfielder to sign a new deal at the club. Whelan told Football Insider:

"Look at the players he’d be playing with at Liverpool. Newcastle would do everything in their power to keep him at the club because he’s become a real icon in the stands."

“We know Newcastle have got the money and the clout to give him a competitive contract. It’s just about whether he wants to repay that loyalty they showed to bring him in."

Whelan stated that Guimaraes has been a standout performer outside the top four clubs and will only get better with time. He added:

“This is what happens when you have a fantastic start to a new season, you’re going to catch the eye of the bigger clubs. We know Liverpool are desperate to freshen up that midfield area. He is the one who is really catching the eye from outside the top four teams right now. He can just get better and better as the years go by.”

Following his move to Newcastle in January, Guimaraes has scored seven goals and produced three assists in 27 games so far. He has scored twice and provided as many assists for Eddie Howe's side this campaign.

Liverpool have a double fitness boost ahead of their Leeds United clash on Saturday

The Merseysiders have endured a difficult Premier League campaign so far and will be desperate for a win against Leeds United on Saturday (29 October).

The Reds have received a double injury boost ahead of their clash against the Whites, with midfield duo Thiago and Jordan Henderson both fit for the game.

Injuries to key players have been a key reason behind the Reds' poor start to the campaign.

Naby Keita, who has been out since the Community Shield on July 30, is still recovering from his injury layoff. Central defender Joel Matip is still missing with an injury while Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are both long-term absentees.

