"He is one of the possibilities" - Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea star could become the next club captain

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Reece James could become the next Chelsea captain. He added that the right-back knows the club well and is an important player for the club.

Chelsea are looking to appoint their new club captain soon following the exit of Cesar Azpilicueta. The Spaniard moved to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday night, Pochettino claimed that he was thinking about who could be the new club captain and stated that James was in the running. He said:

"He is one of the possibilities. We are talking from day one about his objectives and how he was in the last few years at the club. He feels Chelsea, he came from the academy. He is one of the profiles, one of players that can be the present and future captain of the club. Yes, of course it's good to have him back. He is a very important player for us and it's good to have player like him back. Hopefully, tomorrow he can play."

However, the manager revealed earlier this week that he was not going to name the new captain until the first match of the Premier League season. He said:

"I won't name a captain until Liverpool [Premier League opener]. I need to see the reaction, how they react on and off the pitch. It is time to assess everyone."

Reece James wants to become the next Chelsea captain

Reece James has admitted that he has ambitions to become the Chelsea captain. He added that he has been dreaming about it since he was a child and would be happy to wear the armband.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Newcastle United, James admitted that he was delighted to be running for the armband. He said:

"I've been at Chelsea my whole life and it's something I've always dreamt of. When the time's right hopefully it happens. I think everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak and some show their actions on the field. I think I could do both. I'd like to think so. I try and help my team as much as I can. There are a lot of young players and I'll definitely be one to help them where I can."

Thiago Silva and Enzo Fernandez have also been rumored to be in the running, as per The Atheltic. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also among the names mentioned by the English publication.