"He was one of the very few shining lights" - Pundit names one Liverpool player who 'did alright' in their loss to Chelsea

Liverpool TV pundit and former midfielder David Thompson has named Wataru Endo as the bright spot for the Reds in the Chelsea loss. He believes the Japanese midfielder moved the ball quicker than his teammates in their 3-1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Speaking on LFCTV after the 3-1 loss to Chelsea, Thompson claimed that Liverpool players were taking too many touches except for Endo. He added that Harvey Elliot was also good in the game at Stamford Bridge and said via Rousing The KOP:
"The gaffer would have been wanting to have a look at a few people in his squad. I thought Endo did alright today. He was one of the very few shining lights. He was passing the ball quickly, other players taking too many touches but he was on the one and two touch and whenever we did play the one and two touch we opened them up a bit. But taking too many touches and allowing them to get back into their shape was what was causing our own problems.
"I thought Endo did well, I thought Elliott did okay at times but he struggled to get a foothold in the game."
Enzo Fernandes opened the scoring in the third minute before an own goal made it 2-0 to the home side. Virgil van Dijk pulled one back for the champions, but Cole Palmer scored a penalty deep into stoppage time to seal Enzo Maresca's side a 3-1 win.
Arne Slot expected a challenge from Chelsea in Liverpool's title race
Arne Slot was quizzed if he expected Chelsea to be a threat to Liverpool's title defense next season after the 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge. The Dutchman claimed that he expected Enzo Maresca's side to do more this season after the game at Anfield. He said via the club's official website:
"I expected them to be a threat this season because at Anfield they were better than us. They were so close to us. It was a complete surprise to me that we are now 19 points clear of them or something like that. I didn't feel that at all when we played them. That tells you how well we did, probably, if a team like this with so much quality, and also not only in the first XI, but in the complete squad, that we are able to be 19 points ahead of them is a big compliment for our players."
Chelsea were two points behind Liverpool in the title race before Christmas. However, they have slipped since and are now 19 points behind the champions with three games to go.