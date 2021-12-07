"He has been outstanding" - Gary Neville names Premier League midfielder who is 'outperforming' Liverpool star Fabinho 

Gary Neville has expressed his admiration for Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The former Manchester United defender believes the Spain international is "outperforming" Liverpool star Fabinho this season.

On the flip side, Neville also pointed out how much he "loves" what Fabinho does at Liverpool. Either way, the 46-year-old seems to be a huge fan of the hard-hitting Spanish midfielder. Here's what he said on Sky Sports:

“Special mention to Rodri. I think Rodri, at this moment in time, I love Fabinho at Liverpool. But I think Rodri is outperforming him in that midfield role. He is the unsung hero of this team. He sustains every attack. I wasn’t quite sure of him when he first came over. But he has been outstanding.”

Squawka Football @Squawka Rodri made more ball recoveries (13) and more tackles (5) than any other player against Watford.



Getting stuck in. 💪 Rodri made more ball recoveries (13) and more tackles (5) than any other player against Watford. Getting stuck in. 💪 https://t.co/xltoLkBavs

Interestingly, Fabinho and Rodri aren't the only two midfielders outperforming others this season. West Ham United's Declan Rice has been a force to be reckoned with, so much so that his dominating performances have attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Rice is an integral part of David Moyes’ side that is currently targeting Champions League football for next season.

They have shown their merit by defeating Liverpool and Chelsea this season. West Ham United are undoubtedly a side no team wants to come up against given their robust nature.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are going neck-to-neck in the battle to bag the Premier League title

Chelsea were ahead of Liverpool and Man City until the past weekend. The Blues went down against West Ham United thanks to an absolute screamer from Arthur Masuaku.

This was Chelsea's second defeat in the Premier League and only their fifth under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel. Sadly, the Blues now sit in third place with 33 points, after bagging just two victories in their last five league appearances.

Man City and Liverpool, however, continued their brilliant run. Manchester City have managed to win all their last five league games and currently sit atop the PL table.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "It's unbelievable how good you have to be to win a single football game in this league."



Jurgen Klopp says it's too early to be thinking about the title race in the Premier League... 🗣️ "It's unbelievable how good you have to be to win a single football game in this league." Jurgen Klopp says it's too early to be thinking about the title race in the Premier League... https://t.co/yBWfawgrT1

Liverpool managed to eke out a win against Wolves on December 4, thanks to an injury time winner from Divock Origi.

It's safe to say that the race for the Premier League title will continue to take interesting turns in subsequent weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City will all be in action on December 11 and will take on Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolves respectively.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava