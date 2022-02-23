×
Create
Notifications

"He was outstanding"- Joe Cole heaps praise on Chelsea star after Lille win

Former Chelsea footballer Joe Cole has heaped praise on a Blues midfielder
Former Chelsea footballer Joe Cole has heaped praise on a Blues midfielder
Anantaajith Ra
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 23, 2022 11:14 AM IST
News

Football pundit Joe Cole has praised Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for his display in the club's match against LOSC Lille. The Blues picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie last night (February 22).

Kante enjoyed a fantastic match and dominated the Lille midfield to help Thomas Tuchel's side pick up a routine win. He also picked up an assist, teeing up Christian Pulisic in the 63rd minute to double the Blues' lead. The Frenchman was also named UEFA's Man of the Match for his fantastic display.

Kante will win you the ball. 🎶 #UCL https://t.co/N5JUHTuAIT

Speaking after the match on BT Sport, Cole said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"He was outstanding, so many times we have seen him in Champions League nights where he has driven the team forward. I don’t think there is a midfielder as influential as him in our league for the last 10 years. Everything he does… when he plays well, you win."

Aside from recording an assist, Kante was also impenetrable in defensive areas. He ended the game against Lille with four tackles and two interceptions. The 30-year-old also managed to win six ground duels.

Additionally, the midfielder completed two dribbles, laid out two key passes, and completed 91% of his attempts to find a teammate.

N'Golo Kante will be crucial for Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Tuchel will likely rely on Kante to come up with another big performance this weekend when Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The German is still looking to win his first domestic trophy and will have a chance to end that wait at Wembley on Sunday (February 27).

The victory against Lille also came with a couple of injury concerns, particularly that of Mateo Kovacic. If the hardworking Croatian is unfit for Sunday's contest, Kante will likely have to shoulder more of the burden of stopping the Reds' offense.

🇫🇷 N'Golo Kanté. World class.#UCL https://t.co/EZ8j8mVzDM
Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, the Frenchman has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has recorded two goals and three assists in those matches while helping the Blues pick up the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी