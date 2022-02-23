"He was outstanding"- Joe Cole heaps praise on Chelsea star after Lille win

Football pundit Joe Cole has praised Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante for his display in the club's match against LOSC Lille. The Blues picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie last night (February 22).

Kante enjoyed a fantastic match and dominated the Lille midfield to help Thomas Tuchel's side pick up a routine win. He also picked up an assist, teeing up Christian Pulisic in the 63rd minute to double the Blues' lead. The Frenchman was also named UEFA's Man of the Match for his fantastic display.

Speaking after the match on BT Sport, Cole said (as quoted by the Daily Mail):

"He was outstanding, so many times we have seen him in Champions League nights where he has driven the team forward. I don’t think there is a midfielder as influential as him in our league for the last 10 years. Everything he does… when he plays well, you win."

Aside from recording an assist, Kante was also impenetrable in defensive areas. He ended the game against Lille with four tackles and two interceptions. The 30-year-old also managed to win six ground duels.

Additionally, the midfielder completed two dribbles, laid out two key passes, and completed 91% of his attempts to find a teammate.

N'Golo Kante will be crucial for Chelsea in Carabao Cup final

Tuchel will likely rely on Kante to come up with another big performance this weekend when Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The German is still looking to win his first domestic trophy and will have a chance to end that wait at Wembley on Sunday (February 27).

The victory against Lille also came with a couple of injury concerns, particularly that of Mateo Kovacic. If the hardworking Croatian is unfit for Sunday's contest, Kante will likely have to shoulder more of the burden of stopping the Reds' offense.

Overall, the Frenchman has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea this season. He has recorded two goals and three assists in those matches while helping the Blues pick up the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

