“He overplays it at times” – Tony Cascarino names Liverpool player ‘liable to mistakes’

The 2021-22 Premier League season is almost halfway through, with 17 games being played. As we approach the second half of the season, an exciting three-horse race is beginning to take shape.

Defending champions Manchester City are currently atop the Premier League table. Meanwhile, Liverpool are in second place, trailing the holders by a solitary point. Chelsea are four points behind City. With the title race in full flow, pundits have been trying to analyse which side has the edge.

Former Chelsea star Cascarino has identified Alisson as a potential weakness for Liverpool. The Englishman feels the goalkeeper is more likely for making errors than his Manchester City counterpart Ederson. He said about the same on talkSPORT:

“I’m a little bit concerned about Alisson. I think he’s been hot and cold. He is a brilliant goalkeeper when he keeps the basics of his game and simplifies it. When he overplays it at times, I think he is liable to a few mistakes."

"I’ve seen a number of mistakes this year compared to previous seasons. Not that I wouldn’t say he is a great goalkeeper because he is. I just feel that he is prone to an error more than what Ederson is at City.”

Alisson and Ederson have kept nine clean sheets apiece in the Premier League this season.

Should Liverpool be concerned about Alisson?

Liverpool signed Alisson from AS Roma for a hefty sum in the summer of 2018. The Brazilian solved the Reds' issue in the goalkeeping department, which Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failed to do.

Alisson has been a key player for Klopp's side since his arrival three years ago. However, he has been prone to errors as suggested by Cascarino. The 29-year-old has looked shaky on a number of occasions recently.

Some believe Alisson should have been penalised after he allegedly brought Danny Ings down inside the penalty area in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

Liverpool, though, will not have too many concerns about Alisson. The former AS Roma star has kept 11 clean sheets across all competitions this season, and has made some crucial saves for the Anfield club.

