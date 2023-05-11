"He owes it to himself to try" – Ian Wright believes big-money Chelsea flop has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge 

Arsenal great Ian Wright has claimed that Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku, who is on a season-long loan at Inter Milan, has unfinished business at his parent club.

Lukaku, 29, re-joined the Blues from the Nerrazzurri for a club-record fee of £97.5 million in the summer of 2021. However, he struggled to replicate his usual form at the club, scoring just eight league goals in the 2021-22 campaign.

A left-footed centre-forward blessed with shooting and power, the 106-cap Belgium star re-joined Simone Inzaghi's side on a temporary basis last summer. So far, he has registered 10 goals and five assists in 30 matches this season.

Speaking on his Ringer FC podcast, Wright shared his thoughts on Lukaku's future at Chelsea. He elaborated:

"The word on the street is that Mauricio Pochettino wants Lukaku back at the club. He's got unfinished business, he's got massive unfinished business here. If I was him, I would love to know that I'm going back there so I can shut a few people up about my past performances. He's got to do that. He owes it to himself to try."

Lukaku, who has bagged 15 goals in 59 overall appearances for the Blues across two stints, could pop up as a starting option at Stamford Bridge next campaign. So far, Kai Havertz and Joao Felix (on loan from Atletico Madrid) have failed to impress this season.

Armando Broja is out injured while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a major dissappointment. Havertz, with nine goals, is Chelsea's leading goalscorer this season.

Chelsea are currently keeping tabs on a number of top strikers to strengthen their misfiring frontline. They have expressed interest in the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Ivan Toney ahead of the summer.

Chelsea summer signings slammed for woeful performances

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has slammed Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for their lacklustre performances for Chelsea in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He told Football Insider:

"Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been terrible for Chelsea this season. The club has got nothing off them. How can they pay that much money for those two? I hate saying that about players."

Claiming that Blues caretaker boss Frank Lampard has a headache regarding the pair, McAvennie continued:

"Sterling has been everywhere [like Liverpool and Manchester City] but has not established himself as a world-class player and he should have by now. Aubameyang is not even running when he is on the pitch, that is not right. Frank Lampard must be tearing his hair out because he has come in and neither of the players are interested."

The Blues dished out a combined fee of around £58 million to snap up Sterling and Aubameyang from Manchester City and Barcelona respectively last summer. The pair have been below-par so far, netting just 10 goals in 56 games.

