"He has to be patient, keep working" - Pundit backs €100 million Chelsea star to do 'incredible things' in his career

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been backed to come good at Stamford Bridge by former Shakhtar Donetsk chief Jose Boto.

The Portuguese football director was at the helm at Shakhtar when Mudryk joined Chelsea from Donetsk. The Blues bid a mammoth £87.3 million to sign the Ukrainian winger, reportedly edging out Arsenal in the process.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in the 2023 January window, and a lot was expected of the young 22-year-old winger at the club. However, he has primarily struggled in England, registering two goals and two assists in 28 games for the Blues.

Backing the pacey winger to come good eventually, Boto told Tutto Mercato (via Football London):

"Mudryk is a player whose technique and attitude are his best attributes. He is also fast and, sometimes, when he sets off at speed, it really is impossible to stop him."

He added:

"At the moment, he is not going through his best moment because the expectations of his club are very high. The level of Chelsea is very high, but it’s normal. He has to be patient, keep working and remember that he is still young. He can do incredible things in his career."

Mudryk's Chelsea contract runs till 2031.

Mudryk's incosistent run in the 2023-24 campaign

Mudryk has registered two goals this season, both against Chelsea's London rivals - Fulham and Arsenal. The Blues won the Fulham game 2-0 while Arsenal registered a comeback at Stamford Bridge to draw the match 2-2.

He has played a total of 434 minutes this season, across competitions, making a total of 11 appearances for Chelsea. Since picking up a muscle strain after the Arsenal game, Mudryk has made two subsitute appearances for the Blues - against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

He is currently on international duty and is expected to start from the bench when the Blues return to league action this weekend against Newcastle United. Chelsea currently have two in-form wingers in Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer, meaning Mudryk will have to wait for his chance.