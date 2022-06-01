"He would be perfect" - Christian Vieri urges Liverpool to sign 23-year-old Serie A striker as Sadio Mane replacement

Former Serie A striker Christian Vieri believes Napoli striker Victor Osimnhen would be a good signing for Liverpool if Sadio Mane leaves this summer.

He stated that the Nigerian would be perfect for the club as manager Jurgen Klopp's teams are built around running.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mane will leave the Merseysiders this summer with Bayern Munich interested in signing him. Hence, they will look for a replacement for the Senegalese, who has been with them since signing from Southampton in 2016.

Vieri believes the Reds should sign Osimhen, as he told Bobo TV (via Napoli Magazine):

"If I'm Liverpool I'm going to get Osimhen from Napoli. Everyone in Klopp's team runs, they go at a thousand per hour, it would be perfect."

The 23-year-old joined Napoli in 2020 from Lille has been impactful so far. He has scored 28 goals and provided nine assists in 62 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A club.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Victor Osimhen scored more headed goals (7) than any other player in Serie A this season Victor Osimhen scored more headed goals (7) than any other player in Serie A this season ⚽️ Victor Osimhen scored more headed goals (7) than any other player in Serie A this season https://t.co/F6PDY4IHz2

As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, if a club are to sign Osimhen, Napoli want it to be done as soon as possible so that they get enough time to find an apt replacement. The Serie A club want €100 million for the Nigerian.

If the Reds are to sign him, they will have to compete with Manchester United and Arsenal, who are also interested in his services.

"Why would you want to leave" - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard on Sadio Mane's transfer reports

Former Reds midfielder and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard shared his thoughts on reports of Mane leaving the club. He questioned why a player would want to leave the club given that they fight for all the trophies available.

After Jurgen Klopp's men were defeated in the Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 28, Gerrard told BT Sport (via Liverpool Echo):

"Salah has already said that he is going to be here next year, I know there is a bit of noise around Mane. But why would you want to leave this Liverpool team because you know that they are going to be competitive in the business end of the season?"

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



269 appearances

120 goals

38 assists

Premier League

Champions League

Club World Cup

Super Cup

Carabao Cup

FA Cup



𝗔 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career:269 appearances120 goals38 assistsPremier LeagueChampions LeagueClub World CupSuper CupCarabao CupFA Cup𝗔 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 Sadio Mane’s Liverpool career:🔴 269 appearances⚽️ 120 goals🎯 38 assists🏆 Premier League🏆 Champions League🏆 Club World Cup🏆 Super Cup🏆 Carabao Cup🏆 FA Cup 𝗔 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗼𝗹 𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 ❤️ https://t.co/vXY7JqW8TU

Mane has scored 120 goals and made 48 assists in 269 appearances for the club since joining in 2016. The 30-year-old has won multiple trophies with the Reds, including one Premier League title and one Champions League title.

