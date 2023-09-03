"He is the perfect heir to his throne" - Liverpool fans compare Dominik Szoboszlai to Reds legend after impressive performance vs Aston Villa

Liverpool fans lavished praise on Dominik Szoboszlai, comparing him with club legend Steven Gerrard, following their 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday (September 3).

Szoboszlai, 22, fired the Reds in front inside two minutes before Matty Cash put one through his own net in the 22nd minute to extend the hosts' advantage. Five minutes into the second period, Mohamed Salah ended the game as a contest as Jurgen Klopp's men registered their third straight league win.

Making his fourth straight start since arriving from RB Leipzig in the summer, Szoboszlai scored a stunner with his weaker foot to open his account for his new club. The 22-year-old was a star performer in midfield, controlling play from the middle of the park and setting up his attacking colleagues up front.

Fans anointed Szoboszlai as the new Gerrard, with one tweeting following the Hungarian's majestic display for the Reds against Villa:

"And we're still in agreement that Naby Keita never existed and Dominik Szoboszlai inherited Gerrard's number 8. He is the perfect heir to his throne."

Another chimed in:

"Gerrard esque goal, Gerrard esque knee slide to celebrate. Dominik Szoboszlai is a worthy no.8 for Liverpool"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

With the win, Klopp and Co. are now third in the standings with 10 points, behind Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference and two points behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's a special moment" - Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai on wonder strike

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably ecstatic following his team's resounding Premier League at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. Quite expectedly, Szoboszlai, one of the star performers for the Reds on the night, was delighted with his own performance.

Speaking to BBC, the Hungarian said that scoring his first Liverpool goal at Anfield is a special moment for him and he hopes to have many such moments.

"It is a special moment. If you score your first goal for Liverpool at Anfield it is always special. I am looking forward to getting even more.

"To be honest, we practice in training these situations, and, I think, after the first game, I shoot 50m over the goal, so I was concentrating even more. It is also a bit of luck but I just try my best."

He added about acclimatizing to his new surroundings:

"I am comfortable. I really like the guys. Nice guys. Good players, good coach and I am just enjoying it."

Following the international break, the Reds return to action at Wolverhampton Wanderers on September 16. Gary O'Neil's men are 15th in the standings, just two points above the drop zone.