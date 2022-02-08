“He has a personality that I admire” – Victor Osimhen names former Chelsea star as his inspiration

Serie A star striker Victor Osimhen has named Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as his 'inspiration' in an interview with Football Italia. The 23-year-old forward has been a player in demand in recent times, with a number of Premier League clubs said to be chasing his signature.

In the interview, the former Lille striker name-dropped former Chelsea hitman Drogba, as well as Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero. He told Football Italia.

“I like Drogba, but not just as a footballer. I like leaders and he was it on and off the pitch, where it counts the most. He has a personality that I admire."

The 23-year-old went on to name now-Spurs defender Cristian Romero as one of the toughest defenders he has ever faced. He said:

“[Cristian] Romero, who is now at Tottenham. He was always faster than me every time we faced each other. The other one is Kalidou Koulibaly, he never let me score in training. When Nigeria were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations, I supported Senegal.”

In his interview, the Nigerian international also hailed Lazio striker Ciro Immobile as his favourite striker in Italy. He said:

“[Ciro Immobile] I think he is extraordinary. He always squeezes past defenders. He is always in the right place at the right time. You may not see him but he is always there and makes everything look so easy, especially scoring goals.”

Chelsea need a player like Drogba

Needless to say, strikers like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o inspired a generation of footballers, particularly from Africa. Every time fans see special talents emerging from the continent, they automatically get compared to the two forwards who plied their trade for Chelsea. Osimhen is not an exception and has been likened to Drogba many times in the past.

Meanwhile, the West London club are yet to truly replace their Ivorian soldier who would give it all for his side on the pitch.

The striker's curse continues at the club despite the Blues spending millions on top-class attackers. Romelu Lukaku made his comeback at Stamford Bridge for a club-record fee. However, he has struggled to make much of an impact while Timo Werner is also yet to justify his transfer fee.

It will be interesting to see how Chelsea address their issues up front in the summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar