“He is more physical and faster” – Xavi lavishes praise on Barcelona linked midfielder 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has lavished praise on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who has been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana will take on Real Sociedad on Wednesday night to secure a berth in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Ahead of their game against the San Sebastian-based club, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has heaped praise on Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi.

Zubimendi has been widely tipped as the Catalan giants' first-choice to become club legend Sergio Busquets' long-term successor.

Xavi Hernandez claimed that Zubimendi is more physical and faster than Busquets while the Barcelona superstar is technically superior.

The Blaugrana boss has also claimed Real Sociedad is a fantastic team and Zubimendi is just one of them. In his press conference, Xavi said, as quoted by Barca Universal:

“He is more physical and faster than Busi, who is better technically. But it’s not just Zubimendi, it’s all the players in midfield."

"We have a great team visiting us. Zubimendi is a great player.”

Zubimendi, who has been linked strongly with a move to Barcelona, signed a contract extension with Real Sociedad just a few months ago.

The Spaniard, however, has a £52 million release clause in his deal, which makes him a potential bargain.

Apart from the Catalan giants, Manchester United have also been credited with interest in the 23-year-old.

Zubimendi came through the youth ranks of Real Sociedad and already has 120 senior appearances to his name for his boyhood club.

Capped once for Spain so far, he was one of the high-profile players to have been overlooked by Luis Enrique for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona want to offload Raphinha and complete deal for Spanish international valued at around €100 million

Barcelona are reportedly planning to offload Raphinha and make a move for Villarreal attacker Gerard Moreno.

Raphinha completed his dream transfer to Camp Nou in the summer, snubbing the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

However, the Brazil international has not managed to impress at the Catalan club and could be offloaded as per Diario Gol.

Raphinha has scored just four goals and provided seven assists in 25 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana this season.

It is understood that the Barca hierarchy are far from convinced with the former Leeds United star and could be willing to sell him in the summer.

They have already identified Gerard Moreno as a potential replacement for the Brazilian, but the Spaniard has a €100 million release clause in his deal.

