"He is a physical specimen" - Pundit gives his view on the battle between Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Omonia Nicosia manager Neil Lennon has expressed his excitement at the prospect of witnessing Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk lock horns with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Reds, who are currently in lackluster form, are set to face the defending Premier League champions at Anfield on Sunday (16 October).

Liverpool are currently 11th in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 10 points from eight games. Manchester City, on the other hand, are 13 points ahead of last season's runners-up after nine matches.

90min @90min_Football In the red corner: He's not in top form but is still one of the very best in the game, it's Virgil van Dijk!



In the blue corner: Taking the Premier League by storm, can he put a dent in their biggest rivals? Erling Haaland!



Who wins this battle? 🥊 In the red corner: He's not in top form but is still one of the very best in the game, it's Virgil van Dijk!In the blue corner: Taking the Premier League by storm, can he put a dent in their biggest rivals? Erling Haaland!Who wins this battle? 🥊 🔴 In the red corner: He's not in top form but is still one of the very best in the game, it's Virgil van Dijk!🔵 In the blue corner: Taking the Premier League by storm, can he put a dent in their biggest rivals? Erling Haaland!Who wins this battle? 🥊 https://t.co/gSaQLiqAni

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Lennon shared his thoughts about the upcoming duel between Van Dijk and Haaland:

"This will be a clash of the titans, I think. I don't know who will come out on top. But I think Virgil will really look forward to it. He will want to prove that he is still the top dog. He has that cold confidence about him, but then again so does Haaland. It’s going to be fascinating."

Lennon signed Van Dijk from Groningen in 2013 and helped the Dutchman establish himself as one of the most promising center-backs during their time together at Celtic. Lennon asserted that Van Dijk is still a force to be reckoned with despite his poor form this season:

"He [Van Dijk] can go through the gears when he really wants to. He has been a bit off for his levels this season from what I've seen. But when he really wants to turn on the burners [he can] be a proper defender. He is a physical specimen, and so is Haaland. So, it's going to be really fascinating to watch."

Lennon also heaped praise on Haaland, who has scored a whopping 15 goals in just nine Premier League games this campaign:

"It is a fascinating duel because this kid [Haaland] is unbelievable as well. He is ripping up the rule book. Manchester City are in great form, Liverpool won't want to lose to them. What a game to look forward to. It is mouthwatering."

Van Dijk currently holds the Premier League record of 69 home matches for a single club without ever tasting defeat. He has 58 wins and 11 draws at Anfield. Whether Haaland and his teammates can put an end to Van Dijk's unbeaten home run remains to be seen.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:



"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk:"They have played against each other and got the better of each other before. I remember Robbo ran into him and it was like he ran into a wall!" 🔴 https://t.co/2fjQIQgf89

Joleon Lescott predicts outcome of upcoming Liverpool-Manchester City clash

In his column for Live Score, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott predicted a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side against the Merseyside outfit at Anfield on Sunday:

"Liverpool have had their problems this season but they will still look to go toe-to-toe with champions Manchester City. It's the only way Jurgen Klopp’s men know. And a more cautious approach at Anfield is out of the question despite their worst start to a Premier League campaign under the German."

He added:

"Liverpool will feel they need to win this and that could leave space for Haaland to exploit. City are in a great rhythm at the moment.

"They didn't find the net in the Champions League on Tuesday, but I'd actually say it's harder for them not to score right now. The Reds will put up a fight but I see this one going to form."

