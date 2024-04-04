"He is not on the same planet as a Harry Kane" - Pundit makes bold claim about Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Pundit Craig Burley recently compared Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in terms of their all round playing style.

Haaland has been one of the most prolific strikers in recent times, especially since his move from Borussia Dortmund to City in the summer of 2022. He broke the Premier League record, scoring 36 goals in one season. He also contributed 52 goals and nine assists in 53 games across competitions to help his side win the treble.

However, Haaland has faced criticism regarding his all round aside from his goalscoring abilities. It was recently highlighted after Manchester City's goalless draw against Arsenal on March 31, where Haaland had just 23 touches in the entire game.

Pundit Craig Burley recently spoke about the Norwegian striker and compared him to Harry Kane, saying (via Goal):

"I don't think it is any surprise that some of Haaland's all-round game has room for improvement. He is about physicality and goals. When it comes to all-around play - I am not suggesting he is a worse goalscorer - he is not on the same planet as a Harry Kane.

"In terms of his link-up play, Kane can drop off and play passes like a No.10. He can play 50-60-70-yard ping passes, round the corner, you name it."

Burley also compared the Manchester City striker to Karim Benzema, who is also known for his link-up play along with his goalscoring prowess, saying:

"Karim Benzema, drifting around the pitch when he was at Real Madrid. Flicking little balls and linking up play. But that is not Haaland. He needs the goals to keep those numbers up because lots of his other game needs polishing."

Haaland has scored 29 goals and provided nine assists in 35 games across competitions for Manchester City this season.

Comparing Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane's numbers

Haaland, 23, came through Norwegian side Bryne's academy before joining Molde FK in 2017. He registered 20 goals and six assists in 50 senior appearances for them before moving to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019. He scored 29 goals and provided one assist in 27 games for them in one year.

Haaland then really made his name at Borussia Dortmund, where he contributed 86 goals and 23 assists in just 89 games before joining Manchester City. He won the treble last season with City and has also won multiple trophies with Dortmund and Red Bull Salzburg.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy and spent a few years on loan at the likes of Norwich City and Leicester City. He was at Spurs until last summer, becoming their all-time top scorer with 280 goals and 62 assists in 435 games.

The 29-year-old then joined Bayern last summer and has registered 37 goals and 12 assists in 36 games across competitions for them so far. He is, however, yet to win a single trophy in his career.

