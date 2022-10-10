"He cannot play a proper game" - Emmanuel Petit believes Chelsea could offload injury-prone star in 2023 

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Chelsea could offload N'Golo Kante next summer. Kante has enjoyed a stellar career for both club and country but has struggled with injuries of late.

The World Cup-winning French midfielder has played just 175 minutes of football this season as he struggled with a knee injury and then a muscle injury.

The former Leicester City star's lack of availability has been a glaring issue for the Blues this season. Kante has already entered the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and will be permitted to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs in January.

Emmanuel Petit has insisted that even though Kante has been a brilliant servant to Chelsea over the years, the Blues could part ways with him next summer. He told Getting Casino:

"Kante has been tremendous for years and years. He’s been running around the world all the time but I can understand Chelsea’s position. How can they pay so much money for someone who is always injured? He cannot play a proper game."

Petit has also claimed that Kante could prove to be a great bargain on a free transfer and there should be plenty of interest in the Frenchman. He added:

"I heard he’s back from training and will be fit soon, but I understand Chelsea’s position. He’ll be a great bargain if he doesn’t sign a contract as he’ll be available for free and some clubs will be interested to get him for sure."

N'Golo Kante faces an uncertain future at Chelsea

Kante has been a brilliant servant for the Blues since his move from Leicester City in 2016. However, the Frenchman does not seem to be the player he used to be anymore, with injuries taking a toll on his work rate and stamina.

— @mundodeportivo N'Golo Kanté fits the profile that Barcelona are looking for to reinforce the pivot position: He can be signed for free and has a great physical condition. N'Golo Kanté fits the profile that Barcelona are looking for to reinforce the pivot position: He can be signed for free and has a great physical condition.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/Krd8XfLuLI

Now 31, the midfielder is approaching the final few years of his career and he might have to look for a new challenge at the end of this season.

As per SI, Barcelona are interested in signing the tireless midfielder on a free transfer. Meanwhile, ESPN reports Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also monitoring the midfielder's situation.

