"He can't play there, he will get murdered" - Harry Redknapp recalls what critics told him about 'genius' Modric while at Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has recalled what critics told him when he played Luka Modric in central midfield.

Luka Modric has forged a fantastic career for himself and will certainly go down in the history books as one of the greatest midfielders to have ever graced the pitch.

Harry Redknapp is a manager the Croatian superstar will be forever indebted to as he was the one who moved him to a deeper role where he has excelled.

During the early years of his career, the Ballon d'Or-winning midfielder used to be more of an attacking midfielder or a wide midfielder before Redknapp handed him a new number eight role at Tottenham Hotspur.

Harry Redknapp has recalled being slammed by critics for using Modric in central midfield, with many deeming him too small and weak for that role.

The former Spurs boss has hailed the Croat as a human being as well as a footballer and termed him as the best player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Redknapp told talkSPORT:

“He’s an absolute genius of a footballer and a great, great guy. He was not a minute’s problem. He just came in every day, trained hard, he’s a family man. He’s just a super guy and what a footballer."

“When I first went to Tottenham he was playing off the left. He was stuck out there, and his move was wide left and coming into little pockets when we’ve got possession and the left-back coming into the hole he’d vacated. He’d pick the ball up in there."

He added:

“I pushed him in central midfield and people said to me, ‘He can’t play there, he will get murdered, he’s not strong enough, he’ll never last ten minutes’. But what a player! For me, he’s been the best player in the tournament, again.”

Following his four-year spell at Tottenham, Modric moved to Real Madrid where he took his game to an entirely different level.

He has won five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles at the Santiago Bernabeu and also won the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

Luka Modric wants to continue at the highest level

Luka Modric has reportedly informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wishes to continue playing for the club.

According to El Nacional, the midfield maestro has told Los Blancos that he will retire from national duties after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Modric's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to expire in 2023 and by then he will be 38 years of age.

However, the Croat has shown no signs of slowing down and is rather getting better and better with age like fine wine.

Real Madrid are believed to be happy to keep him for at least another year and bid him goodbye from the club when he decides to hang up his boots.

