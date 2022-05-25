"He played like Almiron" - Jack Grealish mocks Manchester City star and compares him to Newcastle United player during Premier League title celebrations

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish mocked teammate Riyad Mahrez by comparing him to Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron during the side's Premier League title celebrations.

Pep Guardiola's side staged one of the most dramatic comebacks to claim their fourth league title in the last five years on the final day (May 22). They overturned a two-goal deficit with 20 minutes left of their clash with Aston Villa to win 3-2 and lift the Premier League title.

Grealish and Bernardo Silva were in a joyous mood as the club celebrated on the streets of Manchester the following day. They gave their comedic verdict on what helped City stage their incredible turnaround.

Grealish mocked Mahrez by comparing him to Newcastle's Almiron, who hasn't had the best of seasons on Tyneside, saying (via Marca):

"There were two secrets... number one: Riyad [Mahrez]. Take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like [Miguel] Almiron yesterday,"

The Paraguayan has just one goal and no assists in 30 Premier League appearances. Mahrez was subbed off for Raheem Sterling in the 56th minute with the game sitting at 1-0 to Villa.

Grealish continued:

"Number two: [pointing at Silva] He's been so good this season, get him off the pitch."

Silva was also substituted for Ilkay Gundogan in the 68th minute. It sparked City into life with the latter grabbing two of the side's goals in their victory.

Silva then humorously bit back at Grealish, saying:

"Number three: keep Jack Grealish on the f****** bench."

Can Manchester City finally claim the UEFA Champions League next season after Premier League success

Manchester City will be hoping this is the European title next year

Manchester City have wrapped up the club's sixth Premier League title this season. Now their attention will turn to next season as they try to better their record in the UEFA Champions League.

City have never won Europe's elite club competition, and the closest they have come is a 1-0 final defeat to Chelsea in 2021.

This season, Pep Guardiola's side capitulated against Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Manchester City lost 6-5 on aggregate, having held a 5-3 lead until the 90th minute of normal time in the second leg.

It has been a regular occurrence in seeing City fall at the final hurdle year-in-year-out in Europe.

The Premier League champions will be looking to finally end their Champions League hoodoo next season and have already signed one of Europe's top talents.

Erling Haaland joins from Borussia Dortmund, with Manchester City paying his £51 million release clause. He could be the catalyst for the Etihad giants to finally lift the European title.

