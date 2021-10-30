"He is a player with above-average intelligence" - Chelsea's Jorginho picks his Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has picked his Ballon d'Or winner for 2021. The Italian has thrown his support behind Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for the coveted accolade this year.

De Bruyne starred in City's third Premier League triumph in four years, and also fared well for Belgium at Euro 2020, where the Red Devils reached the quarter-finals. Jorginho, meanwhile, won the Champions League with Chelsea, where they beat De Bruyne's City in the final. He then played a key role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

Jorginho is one of the frontrunners for this year's award, considering his stellar exploits for club and country. However, when asked for his favourite for the coveted honour, the Italian took the name of De Bruyne. Calling the Belgian a player with 'above average intelligence', Jorginho was quoted as saying:

"I believe I’d vote for Kevin De Bruyne for everything he’s been doing and for the beautiful football he’s been showing in recent years. For those who like football, it’s great to see him play because he understands football; he is a player with above-average intelligence.".

Goal @goal The 30 nominees for the 2021 Men's Ballon d'Or 🤩



🇦🇷 Martinez, Messi

🇵🇹 Dias, Fernandes, Ronaldo

🇧🇪 De Bruyne, Lukaku

🇮🇹 Barella, Bonucci, Chiellini, Donnarumma, Jorginho

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Foden, Kane, Mount, Sterling

🇪🇸 Azpilicueta, Moreno, Pedri



Jorginho is himself one of the main contenders for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award following his spectacular year with club and country. The Italian jokingly said that if he were allowed to, he'd at least cast a vote for himself for the award. He said:

"If I don’t vote for me, who will vote? I want to have at least one vote! Just kidding," he said.

Jorginho had a tough start to life in the Premier League. From being heavily scrutinised by the Blues faithful to becoming a cult hero at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old has had a huge turnaround in fortunes in London.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC JORGINHO CAN'T STOP WINNING THIS YEAR 🔥



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup



Explaining how he adapted to the Premier League, the Italian said:

"I’ve always tried to put my game in the Premier League, not the other way around. I learned the issue of physical contact and intensity. I put it in my style, because I don’t have the physical build to want to go into the Premier League style of running and brawling. I get this; I try to insert it into my style of play."

Jorginho in contention for Ballon d'Or 2021 award following massive year with Chelsea and Italy

The Chelsea midfielder has a decent chance to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

Jorginho has had the finest year of his career so far in 2021, enjoying tremendous success with club and country to secure his maiden Ballon d'Or nomination.

The midfielder was key as Chelsea won the Champions League last season. He also put up a string of decent performances to help Italy triumph at the Euros this summer.

The 29-year-old won the UEFA Super Cup on returning to Chelsea at the start of the season, and was recently crowned the UEFA Player of the Year.

Thus, it came as no surprise when Jorginho was named in the 30-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or award. He is also considered among the favourites to win the accolade to cap off a memorable year.

