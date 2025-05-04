"He isn't the same player anymore", "Hasn't really done much to justify a place" - Fans slam Liverpool star after loss to Chelsea

Liverpool fans have opined that Diogo Jota is not the same player they used to know. This criticism comes after the Reds' 3-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea, who are looking to grab a UEFA Champions League spot, on Sunday. Jota, who was handed a start ahead of Darwin Nunez, failed to justify his starting role and was replaced by the Uruguayan in the 58th minute.
During the game, Enzo Fernandez gave the hosts the lead after three minutes following an assist from Pedro Neto. In an attempt to clear the ball, Virgil Van Dijk misfired the ball at Jarell Quansah (56'), and the ball ended up in the back of the net. The goal was recorded as Quansah's own goal, leading to a 2-0 scoreline for the Blues.
Van Dijk restored himself by scoring a goal that gave Liverpool a lifeline in the 85th minute. The Dutchman capitalized on a cross from Alexis Mac Allister and sent his header into the net. While Liverpool were trying to secure a draw, Quansah fouled Moises Caicedo in the penalty box in added time (90+5’). Cole Palmer scored from the spot to restore himself after a lengthy goal drought one minute later.
Meanwhile, before his substitution in the 58th minute, Jota maintained 80% passing accuracy (4/5). The Portuguese failed to register a shot on target, won two out of eight ground duels, and lost possession of the ball four times (via Sofascore).
After the encounter, fans took to X to register their complaint with Jota's performance, with one posting:
"Can't wait to lfc get a proper striker.. a no9 who leads the line scores goals and links the play.. Nunez didn't ever live up to his rep, Jota isn't the same player anymore.. time to move on.”
"Jota can’t be here next season man,” a fan suggested.
"It's just pure pain watching Jota these days,” another fan complained.
"Jota just doesn’t do anything at all anymore, sigh,” a displeased fan cried out.
"I assume Jota is a key player for Slot because he's always playing, but he hasn't really done much to justify a place. For a team that just walked the league title, there is strangely a lot of improvement that can be made. This squad isn't as strong as many make it out to be.,” wrote another.
“We will see what the summer brings” - Liverpool manager on the club's summer plans
Arne Slot has suggested that the Reds will see what the summer transfer window has to offer. The Dutchman also pointed out that it might be good to sign fresh players.
In a press discussion after the loss to Chelsea, he said (via The Anfield Talk on X):
“We will see what the summer brings but sometimes it can be good to bring fresh energy. It has already been a good summer and we won the league. Only if we see someone on the market who can improve us.”
Liverpool are anticipated to strengthen the center-forward, right-back, and central midfield positions, among others, this summer.