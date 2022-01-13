“He is a player who would attract others to the club” – Paul Robinson names signing that would be ‘big coup’ for Newcastle United

Former footballer Paul Robinson believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum would be an excellent signing for Newcastle United.

The Magpies have been linked with multiple players in the ongoing transfer window, with Wijnaldum's return to St. James' Park also under discussion. Robinson believes signing the Dutchman would be a statement of intent and attract more players to the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Wijnaldum would be a massive signing. We are talking about a player who has been playing for Liverpool and PSG in recent seasons. It would be a big coup for Newcastle if they could get him. He is a player who would attract others to the club.”

The Magpies currently have the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff and Jeff Hendrick to deploy in midfield. However, none of those players have been particularly impressive and Robinson believes Eddie Howe needs to strengthen his side.

“When you look at Newcastle’s squad, they are light in the middle of the park," he said. "A player like Wijnaldum would be a big improvement on what they’ve currently got.”

Transfers @Transfers Newcastle are planning a swoop to bring Georginio Wijnaldum back to the club. They’re looking to offer a Loan with option to buy for €20M. Arsenal also interested in the midfielder. Nufc will revisit in summer if they can’t do the deal this month #wijnaldum #psg BREAKINGNewcastle are planning a swoop to bring Georginio Wijnaldum back to the club. They’re looking to offer a Loan with option to buy for €20M. Arsenal also interested in the midfielder. Nufc will revisit in summer if they can’t do the deal this month BREAKING‼️ Newcastle are planning a swoop to bring Georginio Wijnaldum back to the club. They’re looking to offer a Loan with option to buy for €20M. Arsenal also interested in the midfielder. Nufc will revisit in summer if they can’t do the deal this month🔜📝✅ #wijnaldum #psg https://t.co/nomlk5qdP3

Robinson was, however, unsure whether Wijnaldum would trade UEFA Champions League football at PSG for a relegation battle at St. James' Park, adding:

“Would he go to Newcastle? I can’t see it.”

Newcastle United target Georginio Wijnaldum has not had the best start to his PSG career

Wijnaldum joined the Parisians last summer after his contract with Liverpool expired. Having played a crucial role for the Reds with his tenacity and perseverance, many expected him to slot straight into PSG's midfield.

However, Wijnaldum is behind the likes of Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye in the pecking order. The Dutchman has made 24 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, but has averaged only around 53 minutes per game. He has contributed three goals and an assist in those matches.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Emmanuel Petit on Wijnaldum: “He doesn't have the relationship with his team-mates [at PSG] that he had when he was with Liverpool.



"He is struggling and he is quite isolated in the PSG dressing room." Emmanuel Petit on Wijnaldum: “He doesn't have the relationship with his team-mates [at PSG] that he had when he was with Liverpool."He is struggling and he is quite isolated in the PSG dressing room." https://t.co/ejWX6CPdvX

Wijnaldum has been linked with a move away from Paris in recent weeks. While a return to Newcastle, for whom he made 40 appearances in the 2015-16 season, is unlikely, other clubs could be interested in the 31-year-old.

It is also worth noting that Wijnaldum will want to get regular playing time with the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner. The midfielder has been almost indispensable for the Oranje in recent years and will want to continue playing consistently ahead of the Qatar showpiece.

