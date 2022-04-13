"He is the player who changed the game" - Alessandro del Piero reveals what he told Real Madrid star after Chelsea game

Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero has revealed what he said to Real Madrid star Luka Modric after their Champions League win over Chelsea.

Los Blancos knocked the holders out 5-4 on aggregate despite losing 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semi-finals.

Modric, as always, played a huge role in their comeback as the Croatian laid a spectacular cross for Rodrygo to score in the 86th minute.

It took the game into extra-time and just six minutes into the first period, Karim Benzema struck to put Real Madrid ahead on aggregate.

SPORF @Sporf This angle of Luka Modric’s assist is EVERYTHING!



This angle of Luka Modric’s assist is EVERYTHING! 👀This angle of Luka Modric’s assist is EVERYTHING!🔥 https://t.co/SXbDAdFEKi

Modric was unstoppable on the night and claimed the man-of-the-match award for a spectacular display.

The 36-year-old apparently met with Del Piero in the tunnel after the game as the former Italy international was at the stadium to comment for Sky Sports Italia.

Speaking of Modric, he said:

“We missed nothing tonight, it was an exceptional game. He is the player who changed the game. Modric did everything. Tonight was unique and strange. Chelsea seemed in control, but then it changed again and we had the feeling that the game could go to a penalty shootout. It was an incredible game. We’ve known each other for a long time. I was happy to meet him, he is an extraordinary footballer."

Del Piero also revealed what he said to the Real Madrid star during their encounter:

“We didn’t talk for long. He breathed a sigh of relief. He was aware they were in trouble. I just told him: ‘Look, you did everything on your own, my friend, just enjoy it!"

This was also the Italian's first appearance at the Bernabeu since his stunning brace for Juventus in 2008 in a group stage clash which also won him a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Real Madrid star drops a masterclass against Chelsea

Real Madrid ace Modric was in inspired form against Chelsea on Tuesday, taking them to the cleaners with a great performance.

He displayed excellent vision and all-round technique to cope with the Blues whereas his outside-of-the-boot pass was simply the icing on the cake.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Luka Modric has been doing this for years 🤩 Luka Modric has been doing this for years 🤩 https://t.co/soevhZIFje

It perfectly exemplifies what the Croatian is all about and continues to show improbable consistency even at 36 years of age.

His contract with Real Madrid runs out in June this year but the club must pull out all the stops to tie him down to a new deal.

